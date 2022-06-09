Check out the cool job this New Jersey sailor has

Petty Officer 3rd Class John Kuhlmier, a native of Westampton, New Jersey, is serving at the U.S. Navy Center for Information Warfare Training as a “cryptologic technician.”

Dealing with secret codes just sounds so badass; it’s like something out of a Tom Clancy novel.

Kuhlmier joined the Navy three years ago.

“I joined because I have a brother who is in the Navy,” said Kuhlmier. “He told me about all the benefits and opportunities. Plus, I wanted a fresh start and a chance to travel.”

According to Kuhlmier, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Westampton.

“I learned at an early age to be respectful and to offer a helping hand to others,” said Kuhlmier. “But also, if you want something you have to go out and get it. All these values have served me well in the Navy.”

So, what does that mean? According to the Navy:

CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers.

It sounds pretty cool, but it also sounds like a lot of pressure. It doesn’t seem to bother him, though.

“I am most proud of becoming a cryptologist,” said Kuhlmier “The training and qualification was very challenging and the community is very tight-knit.”

As Kuhlmier and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Kuhlmier. “It means having another family and fulfilling my life’s calling.”

