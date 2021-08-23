Flemington, NJ native serves on nuclear aircraft carrier

Every so often one of the armed services will alert me to a local man or woman who is serving the country with distinction. This is a story about one of them, a Flemington native who is proudly serving in the US Navy.

Chief Petty Officer Mike Mazujian, a 2001 Hunterdon Central Regional High School graduate, joined the Navy 19 one and a half years ago. “My parents gave it to me as an ultimatum, and it was better than moving out and getting a dead-end job or wasting my money at college,” said Mazujian.

He is now serving aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is known as the “Mighty Ike” after the five star general and former US president. He says the values he learned growing up in Flemington have served him well in the Navy, “I learned resiliency from my family, peers and teachers,” said Mazujian. “This has helped succeed both professionally and personally.”

According to the Navy, as a member of the U.S. Navy, Mazujian as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“It gives me a purpose, a life, and if I didn't join, I don't know if I would be alive today,” added Mazujian. “I am a Nuclear Electrician Chief with a bright future.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.