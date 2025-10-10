Another day, another survey! And if you're like me, you enjoy any ranking that puts New Jersey in a good light.

This week, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Safest States in America. The study evaluated all 50 states using 52 key safety metrics—including assaults per capita, property losses from natural disasters, and unemployment rates.

New England Dominates List of Safest States to Retire

If you're thinking about a safe place to retire, look no further than New England. The top four states in the survey are Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. These states scored high in areas like financial safety, road safety, and emergency preparedness.

Southern States Rank Lowest in Safety, Including Popular NJ Retirement Spots

On the flip side, the least safe states were concentrated in the South—an area where many former New Jersey residents actually choose to retire. These include Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, ranking low primarily due to vulnerabilities in emergency preparedness, especially concerning hurricanes and tropical storms.

New Jersey Safety Ranking: Top 20 Nationwide in 2025

So, how does New Jersey stack up?

Not bad at all! New Jersey ranks #16 overall, placing us firmly in the top quarter of the nation. That’s better than our neighbors Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The Garden State scored especially well in personal and residential safety, and surprisingly, road safety—despite the recent uptick in road rage incidents.

New Jersey Tops the Nation in Police Presence

One standout statistic: New Jersey ranks #1 in the nation for the number of law enforcement employees per 100,000 residents—a figure that's 2.6 times higher than Washington, the state with the fewest.

So while we might take a few hits for our traffic or taxes, when it comes to safety, New Jersey is holding its own—and then some.