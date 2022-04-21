Everyone has a restaurant they would drive an hour to just enjoy a meal at.

Personally, I don’t mind taking a nice road trip to enjoy some quality food. I will take any suggestion and travel the distance just to try it!

I decided this summer I wanted to try to find some of the best places to eat in New Jersey. I personally live in Somerset County and I want to venture out to find new places. I tend to stick to local favorites but I thought it would be a lot of fun to go for a ride out to some new places for delicious food.

One place that is on my list for this summer in Blu Grotto in Oceanport. I first saw them featured on Instagram for their incredible Caico e Pepe. They serve it tableside and it’s made in a Pecorino Romano Cheese Wheel. That is one of the first stops on my list.

But I still needed to find other places to go and our listeners always know the best spots in the Garden State. I reached out to our listeners and my Facebook following for some of their favorite New Jersey restaurants that are worth the drive.

Here are their suggestions in no particular order.

@aimee2276

Walpack Inn. So unique, great scenery and delicious food

@wwlose20

Wallpak Inn, The Prime Rib and the view

Matt Drews

Walpack Inn in Walpack, NJ is definitely worth the drive! Plus the last part of the drive is rather scenic.

@micheleaquilino23

James on Main in Hackettstown NJ

alisoncer

El Tango in Moonachie! My family will make the 40+ minute drive for their fantastic drinks and delicious Argentine cuisine. The empanadas are a perfect appetizer and most of us will usually get the entraña with extra chimichurri. My go-to dinner order is the mollejas (sweetbreads). Well worth the trip!

Edward K Cimasko

Kitchleys in Ramsey

Paul Stevens

Valenca's in Elizabeth - Steak on a Stone!

Kristy Skowronski Evans

Common Lot in Millburn for a very special BYOB date night

Christina Alexandra

The Circle in Newton

Christina Alexandra

Cafe Matisse

Matt Perkins

Matt's Red Rooster

David Marcel

Matt's Red Rooster Grill in Flemington is *the* foodie destination in Hunterdon County - hands down!

Christina Alexandra

Amanda’s in Hoboken for the pork chop.

Elaina Christine

Sammy’s ye old cider mill great atmosphere, great steak, and service is always good!

Christina Alexandra

Fornos of Spain for Spanish food.

Christina Alexandra

Segovias for Spanish food.

Christina Alexandra

Anjelica’s in Sea Bright for courtyard dining in the summer and amazing food

Christina Alexandra

I’ll add The Grand Tavern in Neptune for great cocktails and delicious food. The menu is always changing.

Sean Packan

Juniper Hill!!! There is no competition!!!

Elizabeth Ann Alves

Barrow House in Clifton. Atmosphere and quality food and drinks. Tons of character.

Jeffrey M. Cohen

Krug's in Newark is really good. Neighborhood bar atmosphere with great burgers

Jonathan Hawkins

Hot Grill or Rutt's Hutt in Clifton for hot dogs, sicilian pizza from Rose's Pizza in Garfield, Talercios in Red Bank for subs, Fiore's in Hoboken and Pop's Place here in Somerville for roast beef and mozz, Meatheads in Lawrenceville for cheesesteaks

Jeffrey Taylor

Trattoria Mediterranea -best Zuppa di Pesce in Central Jersey

Paul Tullo

Trattoria Mediterranea, Bedminster NJ best Italian food I’ve ever had. And it’s consistently amazing.

Clara Carlson

Varka in Ramsey for amazing Greek food

Ani Carbone Anthony

Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet if anyone wants to road trip for an awesome sandwich

Bob Griffiths Sr.

Nino’s in Wildwood or Cape May Court House

Lori Ruggieri

Wharfside in Point Pleasant.

James Davidson

Glen Gardner Inn for great cocktails and new American dining

@Rhonbell3

Joe Italiano's Maplewood both Hammonton and Moorestown- BEST Italian food EVER!!!!

Katrina Zwaaf Wood

Harold's in Edison. Everything is basically super-sized and eating family style there is the norm. Plus there's a picked bar.

Brittany Hawkins

Tacos: taqueria Los amigos v.m. in Passaic

Jonathan Hawkins

Taqueria Los amigos v.m. in Passaic, best tacos we've had

Ken Shiloff

White Mana in Hackensack.

Tracy Coon

I really enjoyed Casablanca in East Brunswick for authentic tagines and excellent service. Saturdays they have a pre fixe menu and belly dancer.

Shannon Messer

Al Basha in Paterson.

Shannon Messer

Jalapeños in Wayne

Beauford T. Justice

Monticello at Red Bank, If you don’t know you gotta go

Melissa Castellano

Drew's Bistro in Keyport, NJ. I fantasize about their Jambalaya. It exceeds any expectations, especially if you have dined at many authentic restaurants in New Orleans. Service is impeccable, reservations are a must, the Cajun food is as authentic as you can get, and they rose from the ashes of Superstorm Sandy. It's pricey, but it is worth every penny. Worth the drive.

Susan Tiscornia

Bamboo House because they serve our favorite sushi in all of Hunterdon County. Lovely staff in a casual setting. They also offer Thai cuisine so there’s basically some thing for everyone to enjoy

Bethany Shuler

The Crab Trap in Somers Point. Food is always very good, wait staff are all great. We love going there.

Nini Grace

Cardinal Provisions is nestled in exciting Asbury Park. It’s open 9-3pm- perfect for breakfast, brunch or lunch. Never have you blessed your palate with such flavors. They’re always coming up with flavorful specials that make you want to come back for more!

Jeffrey Taylor

Belmont Tavern-no one duplicates their Chicken Savoy!

Matt Perkins

Brick farm tavern

