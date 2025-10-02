Having grown up in South Jersey, and living my entire life in our region, I have picked up on a few behaviors us New Jerseyan’s share.

Being between two major cities that may get a little more national attention than we do, we know how to stand out. Our collective thoughts, words and actions are as unique to New Jersey, as are we are as individuals.

While there are many more than five tells that we are from the Great Garden State, I’ll list my Top 5 that come to mind. I would love to see yours in the comments!

1. If you live east of the Parkway, you go to “the beach”, if you live west of the Parkway, you go to “the shore”

The exceptions of calling it “the beach” is likely to be all of Cape May County and perhaps Atlantic County out to Hammonton and Buena.

2. You know the difference between shore tourists known as Benny and Shoobie

Not all who visit our shores are Bennies or Shoobies.

Only the ones who don’t act kind or considerately when visiting our beaches. Bennies are tourists from North Jersey and Shoobies visit the shore from Atlantic City to Cape May.

3. Sub vs Hoagie — it’s not a North vs. South Jersey thing.

Having grown up in Mays Landing, some called it a sub and others called it a hoagie. The locals going way back in this area called it a sub. But as Wawa from Delaware County PA opened hundreds of stores in the state, the terms sub and hoagie have become somewhat brackish.

4. At one point we all complain about property taxes, tolls and beach tags

You would think New Jersey’s highest taxes in the nation would at least also cover tolls and the beach! They don’t!

5. You’ve debated the borders of North, Central and South Jersey

Middlesex, Somerset, Union, Mercer, Hunterdon, Monmouth and Ocean are central Jersey….right?

Above that is North Jersey, below is South Jersey!

Of course, all 5 of these points are up for debate! What are your Jersey signs?