Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting

💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling

💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance

🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law

Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote recycling.

According to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette the grants, which are based on 2020 recycling performance, must be used for different recycling initiatives, including sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations.

“This annual grant program provides incentive for communities to strengthen their municipal recycling initiatives, encourage children and adults to keep our environment clean, and provide assistance in helping to reduce the local tax burden while also improving quality of life,” LaTourette.

Where does the money come from?

The grant program is funded through a $3 per ton surcharge on trash disposed statewide at solid waste facilities.

The DEP returns 60% of that money to municipalities based upon how much recycling each community reports accomplishing during the calendar year, which is required under the state’s Recycling Enhancement Act.

The remaining funds are divided with 30% going to counties, 5% to colleges and universities, and 5% for administrative costs.

New Jersey was the first state in the nation to enact a recycling law in 1987.

Plenty of garbage

For the 2020 calendar year, New Jersey generated a total of 20,997,099 tons of solid waste, which represents disposal (9,474,871 tons) and recycling (11,522,228 tons) reported by municipalities and, in limited instances, counties, according to the DEP.

Local governments receiving grants of more than $100,000 for 2020 recycling efforts are:

Bergen County:

Paramus - $126,835

Camden County:

Camden - $102,291

Cherry Hill - $166,073

Cumberland County:

Millville - $128,791

Vineland - $475,250

Essex County:

Newark - $264,896

Gloucester County:

Logan - $200,307

Hudson County:

Bayonne - $133,677

Jersey City - $319,944

North Bergen - $194,090

Secaucus - $189,204

Union City - $107,408

Mercer County:

Hamilton - $182,395

Robbinsville - $115,210

Middlesex County:

Cranbury - $104,954

East Brunswick - $121,623

Edison - $217,583

Old Bridge - $116,123

Perth Amboy - $105,862

Piscataway - $111,758

South Brunswick - $197,631

Woodbridge - $261,930

Morris County:

Parsippany-Troy Hills - $122,176

Ocean County:

Brick - $129,047

Lakewood - $167,897

Toms River -$157,645

Passaic County:

Clifton - $143,693

Passaic - $104,958

Paterson - $265,641

Wayne - $108,837

Somerset County:

Bridgewater - $172,767

In recent years, many counties have been forced to reduce the amount of recycling they do because China, the nation that used to handle the vast majority or recycling worldwide, has severely limited acceptable types of recyclables to so-called “clean” material that is more easily processed.

For a complete list of grants by municipality, click here.

To learn more about recycling in New Jersey, visit visit www.nj.gov/dep/dshw/recycling/

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

