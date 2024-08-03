Many of us love a good road trip. What makes a good road trip is the excitement about where you will end up.

If you are heading on a road trip just to see construction that is not going to be too appealing. If you are going to see Grandma, it is more enjoyable. If you are going to see one of the outstanding attractions that are available here in New Jersey, then it is a great road trip.

According to a new study by Insurify, they compiled national data to determine which state is the best for road trips.

The criteria that they used in their study were four categories: the safest, most scenic, most adventurous, and most affordable. Data was collected in each category then a calculation and assignment of a ranking was developed for each state.

Based on that criteria New Jersey was the third-best state in the country for a road trip. According to the study New Jersey was a great state for a summer road trip based on affordability attractions, nightlife, and safety Here is how we ranked:

New Jersey was ranked number one in the country as the safest state for a road trip! New Jersey has a lower average of speeding tickets and incidents compared to the national average. For safety New Jersey scored a 7 out of 12 for Auto and Highway Safety’s 2024 Roadmap to Safety.

New Jersey gets the number 3 ranking overall because of the safety and adventurous attractions boasting over 1500 hiking trails, 453 nightclubs, and multiple amusement parks.

The index puts only Florida at number one and Maryland at number two ahead of New Jersey.

With the attractions and safety with the well paved roads of the Parkway and Turnpike, New Jersey is a wonderful place to see the many attractions that it has to offer.

Make a summer affordable trip, hit the road in New Jersey.

