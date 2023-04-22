Cool roadside attraction in NJ you’ll miss if you’re too quick

New Jersey is full of interesting finds. Sometimes these unusual finds are obvious, while others are a bit trickier to see.

South Jersey, for example, has many of these unusual finds. Take for instance Lucy the Elephant.

Although that one's obvious to spot, it certainly is one of the more unusual roadside attractions. But not all have the same kind of fanfare and popularity as Lucy does. Some roadside attractions are simple and only exist thanks to human creativity.

Of course, not all of these unique finds are in South Jersey. In fact, this small and very simple one I came across is located in the Northwestern part of the state.

The map above gives a rough idea of where this cool and unique attraction is. But I must note that this attraction is more about creativity than anything else.

It also comes up quickly, so you need to pay attention when passing this spot. It's located along the Pequest River not far from another roadside attraction (and business), Hot Dog Johnny's in Buttzville.

If you travel from Hot Dog Johnny's and head East on Route 46, you'll hit the spot fairly quickly after you pass the State Highway 31 intersection (it'll be on the left if you're coming from the Hot Dog Johnny's direction, opposite of the river).

It's in the photo above but appears small (this photo was taken from across the highway). Do you see it?

It looks like a fish head jetting out of the rocks. Not anything as flashy as Lucy the Elephant, of course, but someone took the time to paint this rock which looks really cool up close.

Here's a closer look. Trust me, it looks much more amazing in person than it does in photos.

Much like many of the random roadside attractions in Jersey, this is one of those things that you pass by and have to do a double take on. In this case, my son is the one who spotted it prompting me to look again.

If you drive by too fast, you'll most likely miss it. But it's there, a fish head-like painting on the rocks, complete with detail down to the teeth. And, it's painted on what appears to be a natural rock formation.

Fortunately, there is a very small dirt parking lot right across from this if you wanted to stop and check it out for yourself. It's nothing super-amazing, but it is really cool.

If you're the type who likes to take road trips to find things like this, then this is definitely worth adding to the list.

A really cool find for sure, but New Jersey has even more random roadside attractions than we can count on two hands. For example, have you ever heard of the hubcap pyramid?

Or what about the giant raisin? Both of those attractions can be found in South Jersey, and both are completely random works of art, much like the little painted fish head above (at least, we think that's what it is).

Curious to know what the hubcap pyramid or giant raisin in Jersey looks like? We have them below, along with other really cool roadside attractions located in the southern portion of our state.

12 Unique, Bizarre, and Strange Landmarks that Define South Jersey We have some rather unique landmarks here in South Jersey. Chances are, you pass some of these so often that they no longer stand out as being a little bizarre. But for those not from the area, they might seem a little odd.

Random, right? Sounds like a nice road trip to make around the Great Garden State to check out some of these places.

So what are some of the cool and random roadside attractions you know of that you find really interesting? Whether it's from the northern or southern part of the state, feel free to share it in the comments.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

