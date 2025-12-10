Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

Powerball ticket, Stop & Shop store, Wawa coffee, 7-Eleven cup

Powerball nears $1B as NJ players search for lucky strategies and platforms

Data shows 7-Eleven and Lotto.com leading in big winning lottery payouts

NJ has scored several $1M+ wins during the current 41-drawing jackpot drought

How do you play your lottery numbers?

Do you let the computer pick them out? Maybe you've been playing the same sentimental numbers for years. Did you ever consider the retailer or platform where you get your ticket?

As the Powerball jackpot gets closer to an estimated $1 billion, players are trying to find that angle that will make Lady Luck look kindly upon their tickets.

Click the link to see where the most winning tickets have been sold in New Jersey!

Mortimer "Morty" Wortman, sign on Route 571 in Jackson during a search Dec. 6, 2025

Rutgers student Morty Wortman vanished after last being seen Nov. 21

His brother demands arrest of Adam Zalouk, the last man who saw Wortman alive

Wortman's family is convinced Zalouk had something to do with his disappearance

JACKSON — The brother of missing Rutgers student Mortimer "Morty" Wortman wants police to arrest the man who may have been the last to see him alive.

That man, Adam Zalouk, is a friend of Wortman, who disappeared before Thanksgiving.

Wortman was last seen Nov. 21 in the parking lot of Regional Day School on Route 571 (Toms River Road) getting into Zalouk's car, his brother Ivan Marks told News 12. He says Zalouk has not cooperated with investigators since his brother's disappearance.

What's more, a few months ago, Zalouk was charged with threatening Wortman. Zalouk was due in court this week on those charges. He has not been charged in connection to Wortman's disappearance.



Mikie Sherrill wins big, becoming New Jersey’s first Democratic woman governor after defeating Jack Ciattarelli by nearly 480,000 votes.

County-by-county results reveal dramatic divides, with Sherrill sweeping two counties and Ciattarelli dominating Lakewood.

⚡ Tight races emerge in tiny towns, including two ties, while third-party candidates barely register.

The final results are in.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the 2025 election for governor with 1,896,610 votes, besting Republican Jack Ciattarelli's tally of 1,417,705.

When she takes office in January, Sherrill will become the Garden State's second woman governor — and the first woman to hold the position from her party.

See the County-by-county and municipality-by-municipality results by clicking HERE.

In two counties, Sherrill managed to win every municipality. Ciattarelli only came close in to sweeping in a few counties but fell short.

Sherrill's biggest vote haul was in Jersey City, where she won more than 32,900 more votes than Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli's strongest municipality was Lakewood, where he benefited from the endorsement of a powerful Jewish coalition, giving him a 53,100-vote lead over Sherrill.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores, inset, and DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin

NJ twins accused of threatening ICE 'on sight'

SWAT team raids Absecon home in early-morning arrest

⚖️ Feds say death threats against officers are skyrocketing

ABSECON — A pair of twin brothers were arrested Tuesday morning after federal officials say they threatened to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “on sight” and to hang a senior Department of Homeland Security official.

Federal officials said the threats were posted on social media before a joint operation with Absecon police moved in.

Emilio Roman-Flores and Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores, both U.S. citizens, were arrested during a SWAT-assisted search at their home.

Authorities say the twins specifically threatened DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Emilio is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy to make terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment. Ricardo is charged with conspiracy to make terroristic threats.

Deer loose in Brick store December 2025

A startled deer ran loose inside a Marshalls in Brick, sending shoppers scrambling.

Cellphone video shows the deer bolting through aisles.

The incident comes months after a black bear wandered into a Sussex County store.

BRICK — Shoppers at a popular discount franchise store in Ocean County were more than a little surprised to be joined by a bolting deer last week.

A stray deer had gotten inside the Marshalls store along Route 70 in Brick, as seen in video posted Dec. 5 to Facebook and other social media accounts.

One of the first shoppers to have close contact with the terrified-looking animal followed it down several aisles and to the store’s front.

There, two women struggled to guide it to the automatic exit doors.

“It came from the back storage room someone must’ve left the door open and came through the building,” a woman commented on the video clips shared by a friend of the startling incident.

The deer took off once outside, and appeared to be okay.

