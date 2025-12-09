💲 Powerball nears $1B as NJ players search for lucky strategies and platforms

💲 Data shows 7-Eleven and Lotto.com leading in big winning lottery payouts

💲NJ has scored several $1M+ wins during the current 41-drawing jackpot drought

How do you play your lottery numbers?

Do you let the computer pick them out? Maybe you've been playing the same sentimental numbers for years. Did you ever consider the retailer or platform where you get your ticket?

As the Powerball jackpot gets closer to an estimated $1 billion, players are trying to find that angle that will make Lady Luck look kindly upon their tickets.

New Jersey retail brands with the most lottery winners in 2025 These 12 retail brands in New Jersey racked up the most New Jersey Lottery winners in 2025, according to lottery data through September. The brands are listed in ascending order, starting with No. 12, and include a list of locations and winning prizes for each brand. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

So far in 2025, the luckiest platform of all is 7-Eleven, which has produced 53 winners totalling $13.2 million. Among the online platforms, lotto.com had the most winners with 8 winners totalling $1.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won in 41 drawings the last time being Sept. 6. New Jersey has had several winners of at least $1 million during the run.

