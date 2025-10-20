I'm annoyed every time New Jerseyans have that fake fight over pork roll and Taylor ham.

The reason? Because Taylor ham is a brand and pork roll is the product.

There's another pork roll maker in the Garden State, based in Trenton: Case.

Regardless of where you stand on the debate, I have another option for all of us: Meatloaf, egg and cheese. All on a Calendra roll with salt, pepper, ketchup.

A Breakfast Sandwich Alternative: Meatloaf, Egg and Cheese

Eating clean doesn't mean avoiding deliciousness. My friend Amy made the meatloaf, and she's on the same high-protein, no seed oil, no processed food schedule, so we knew the meatloaf was perfect.

When we're not making bread, our go-to store-bought bread is from Calendra's Bakery, only four ingredients: wheat (not enriched), water, salt and yeast.

The sandwich rolls are perfect for a breakfast sandwich.

Step-by-Step: How to Make This Flavor-Packed Sandwich

Step one is the slice the meatloaf.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Then on medium heat melt some butter in a pan.

Throw in the meatloaf and if you like heat, chop up a hot Italian pepper and add it in.

Once the meatloaf is brown on one side, flip it and crack one egg into the same pan.

Then add your favorite cheese to the brown side of the meat and cover to melt and cook the egg on both sides, no need to flip. Slice the roll in half and add ketchup to both sides.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Then put the egg on one side and the meat and cheese on the other.

Salt and cracked pepper and close it up and enjoy.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Escape to Serenity in New Jersey: Discover These Charming Bed and Breakfasts Here is a list of the best bed and breakfast spots in 16 NJ counties. (Note: After a long, extensive search, there are no notable B&Bs in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Middlesex counties). Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈