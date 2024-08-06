National Night Out events in NJ are getting postponed or canceled

✅ Heavy thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday evening

✅ Some NJ National Night Out events have been canceled while others postponed

✅ The first National Night Out was in 1984

Several police departments have postponed or canceled their National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday because of the rainy forecast.

National Night Out is a fun event with games, entertainment and demonstrations that brings law enforcement together with the community. It is held the first Tuesday in August.

But the weather has thrown a wrench into the plans as thunderstorms will rumble through New Jersey Tuesday night.

"Our atmosphere will tap into a flow of rich tropical moisture, raising concerns for heavy rain and flooding. Gusty winds are possible too," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Bridgewater, Elmwood Park, Raritan Borough, Red Bank, South Brunswick, Summit, Trenton and Union Township are among those who have postponed.

Dunellen, Hillsborough and Somerville’s combined event, Holmdel, Lawrence (Mercer), Lodi, and Matawan have all canceled their events for this year.

Lawrence police National Night Out 2022 Lawrence police National Night Out 2022 (Lawrence police) loading...

Lawrence police's biggest community event

Lawrence Police Chief Chris Longo said his department's event was scheduled for the National Guard Armory. It is one of several community events held by the department. Others include a Halloween Trunk or Treat event, an annual Easter egg hunt and "Coffee with a Cop" gatherings.

"National Night Out has become one of our biggest community events. We bring out hundreds of people. It's it's an event where we can bridge the gap between law enforcement and our community," Longo said. "It just goes along with building the relationships and continuing the relationships and building some personal feelings between the community and the police officers."

Longo said National Night included a rock climbing wall, a jump house, big blow-up slide and tables with information from 40 community groups. Officers were going to serve hot dogs and hamburgers. Many of those activities will still be held at the department's 100th anniversary open house scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.

"It's an honor for me to to be the chief during the 100th anniversary. I mean, this is a milestone anniversary, right? And we're trying to include the community as much as we possibly can in our hundred years of service," Longo said. "The community has been great to the police department and I'm humbled and so happy to be the the chief for the 100th year."

