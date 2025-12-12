If I'm like everyone else in New Jersey, then we're all as equally dumbfounded by this. Why in the world are we back to talking about banning plastic utensils?

Did I miss something? Do we have a flood of plastic knives, forks, and spoons littering our trails, neighborhoods, waterways, and streets? The last I checked we don't.

But alas, here we are again in New Jersey. Out of left field our lawmakers are resurrecting this idea, and I'm personally not sure why at this time during the holidays.

According to nj.com, "Legislation that would ban single-use utensils at restaurants in the state advanced in an 8-3 vote in the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee this week." To be clear, this isn't law yet, but it's a step closer to it.

We already have a ban on plastic bags. Although still unpopular even today, it seems most New Jerseyans have adapted to this.

Reusable and plastic bags (Canva, Insert: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

I don't think it'll be so easy to adapt to a ban on plastic utensils.

In fact, if the state eventually insists on doing this, why not provide free reusable utensils for every household and affected business in the state? I don't mean silverware, I mean portable travel utensils.

Our taxes are high enough as it is, why not at least give us that? Or, dare I say, a tax break to help cover the cost of portable, reusable utensils.

Financial Stress - Money Flying United States and New Jersey

Again, I ask, why are we all of a sudden going back to this? To me, it just makes it even harder for businesses to survive in New Jersey. I get the environmental aspect of it, but we need a better plan instead of a flat out ban.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.