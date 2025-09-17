We’re entering pie season, it’s the perfect dessert for a holiday gathering.

Whether topped with some homemade whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream, a slice of pie is always a delight.

Do you think you can guess what the favorite pie of the Garden State is, at least according to a study?

Pie Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Instacart study reveals pie preferences by state

Instacart looked at pie purchase history to determine the favorite pie of each state.

When I started reading the study, I thought it would be obvious what the Garden State would go for.

I was wrong.

Blueberry, pumpkin, and apple all miss the mark

We’re known for our fresh blueberries; surely, the favorite would be a blueberry pie. I was enjoying one last week!

Nope.

Blueberry Pie Photo by Olga Kudriavtseva on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Pumpkin pie?

Then I thought New Jerseyans would go for a fall favorite and lean toward wanting a pumpkin pie.

After all, it’s not Thanksgiving without a slice. Bonus points if there’s some whipped cream on there.

Pumpkin Pie Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Wrong again.

Apple pie?

So perhaps we want the all-American choice: an apple pie. According to the study, over 27% of the pie sales on Instacart go toward the flavor.

While that was the favorite of our neighbors in Pennsylvania, it’s not the case in New Jersey.

Apple Pie Photo by Kavya P K on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The shocking winner: Boston cream pie

We in the Garden State are apparently quick to reach for a slice of Boston cream pie.

The Boston cream pie is a cake with a custard filling. It was named when pies and cakes were baked in the same pans. The words were used interchangeably, according to Wikipedia.

Boston Cream Pie Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The pie was also the favorite of New Yorkers.

Keep that in mind when you go to your holiday gatherings, if you’re in charge of dessert, you’ll want to bring a Boston cream pie!

