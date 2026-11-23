📬 New Jersey law allows parking tickets to be served by mail in certain circumstances.

📸 A parking enforcement officer can review camera images before deciding whether to issue a ticket.

🚦 NJ’s red-light camera pilot ended in 2014. A bill would allow speed cameras in qualifying school zones.

You get back to your car and the windshield is clean. Then a parking ticket shows up in the mail.

Can they really do that in New Jersey?

Yes, but there are rules.

A parking enforcement officer can use a camera image to help decide whether to issue a ticket. And under certain circumstances, a parking summons can be served by mail. The same state law governs how parking tickets are served, whether you’re parked near the Boardwalk in Atlantic City or a PATH station in Jersey City.

Police can use parking cameras to mail tickets in New Jersey. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images) Police can use parking cameras to mail tickets in New Jersey. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Does a NJ parking ticket have to be on your windshield?

No. Not always.

New Jersey’s Parking Offenses Adjudication Act says a ticket must be handed to the driver if the driver is there at the time of service. If the driver is absent, the ticket can be left in a visible spot on the car or served on the owner by another method allowed under Court Rule 4:4-4. That rule allows mail under certain conditions.

Here’s how that can play out:

Under Jersey City’s camera-assisted parking pilot, a camera takes a time-stamped picture when it flags a possible violation such as double parking or blocking a crosswalk. A parking enforcement official reviews the image. If the official decides to issue a summons, the city says it will go out by mail.

What happened to NJ’s red-light and speed cameras?

Ah, what a fun time that was! The red-light cameras are gone.

New Jersey’s five-year pilot reached 73 intersections in 24 towns. Drivers challenged tickets, yellow-light timing came under scrutiny, and State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, then a member of the Assembly, helped lead the opposition. He argued the cameras were a way for towns to raise money. Lawmakers let the pilot expire in December 2014. That ended participating towns’ authority to use those cameras to enforce red lights.

As for speed cameras, New Jersey law currently prohibits police from using photo radar, which pairs radar with a camera that automatically photographs speeding vehicles. The debate is still alive, however. A bill to allow automated speed enforcement in qualifying school zones remains in committee.

Can you get a parking ticket without finding one on your car? If you’re there when the ticket is served — State law calls for it to be handed to you.

— State law calls for it to be handed to you. If you’re away from the car — The ticket can be left on the car or served on the owner by another method allowed under court rules. Those rules allow mail in certain circumstances.

— The ticket can be left on the car or served on the owner by another method allowed under court rules. Those rules allow mail in certain circumstances. If a parking camera flags your car — Under Jersey City’s pilot, a parking enforcement official reviews the image before deciding whether to issue a ticket.

— Under Jersey City’s pilot, a parking enforcement official reviews the image before deciding whether to issue a ticket. If you want to fight the ticket — Check the response deadline and contact the municipal court listed on the summons.

What about those Flock cameras?

More NJ towns are using Flock's technology.

While a parking camera can capture the moment you double-park, a license plate reader (like those sold by Flock Safety) can record where and when your car passes even if you’ve done nothing wrong.

An October Rutgers-Eagleton Poll found 50% of New Jersey adults opposed local police use of the readers and 44% supported it. Majorities favored requiring warrants, more frequent audits and shorter data retention. The broader surveillance questions are who can look up that record, how long it sticks around and who else can get it.

What to do if a parking ticket comes in the mail

Read it carefully.

Check the plate, date, time, location and alleged violation.

The summons should tell you when and how to respond. If you want to see the evidence or contest the ticket, contact the municipal court listed on the summons.

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

13 Items NJ Drivers Must Have to Avoid a Traffic Ticket Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The Most Common Reason A Cop Will Pull You Over In New Jersey You want to save money and time? Don't do this.... Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom