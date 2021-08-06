New Jersey parents: Just say ‘no’ to masks in school (Opinion)

It was a heart wrenching hour when we discussed returning to the indoor mask requirement for school kids. Parents called into our show all morning long on Friday to complain about the measure that the governor sees fit to reinstate.

I’ve often said that you can step all over me, but do not “F” with my kids. And many of the parents who called in today expressed the same anger and helplessness at their inability to protect their kids the way they see fit.

But one caller said something that got us all thinking: Only WE, THE PARENTS are responsible for taking care of our kids. And so we should have no compunction about just saying “no” to a school mask mandate.

In other words, if everyone sends their kids to school without a mask, we can send a message that we will not stand for the government controlling our families’ health. And it’s not only about a shot or a mask. It’s about control and it’s about relinquishing freedom and liberty to the government in a country that espouses those very values as it’s raison d’etre.

Caller after caller said that they were shocked and dismayed that the kids would have to be subject to this nightmare once again. I don’t have to go into all of the reasons that parents are against putting masks on their kids because by now you’ve heard them all ad nauseam.

But what it boils down to is this: When you had children, you swore you would do anything to protect them. And if that means lying down on the railroad track for them, you would do that.

So how on earth can you send your kids to school in masks if you believe that it’s not only doing any good for them, but in fact could be harming them? The decision to mask or not to mask should be up to you and your judgment as a parent.

We discovered another very important fact today: No matter how much the government and/or the media want you to believe that you are in the minority as a anti-masker of kids, you are not. A huge percentage of PRO-covid vax parents are even ANTI-masks on kids.

Feel confident in your suspicion that this is all wrong. Feel confident in your desire to fight this at any cost. Even if you have to homeschool your child or move out of state or who knows what.

Just say no.

Your children and your freedom to care for them the way you think is best are worth the revolt. Because you are, in fact, in the majority. No matter what they say.

Just say no.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.