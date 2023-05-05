New Jersey offers up some outstanding gluten-free bakeries

Going gluten-free has become a staple in dietary choices for many here in New Jersey.

Gluten was diagnosed as the culprit of celiac disease, which causes damage to the lining of the small intestine and can cause havoc on your digestive system. Once that was established, more gluten-free options became available at restaurants and bakeries.

People without celiac disease are choosing gluten-free options because of the claim of weight loss, better health and nutrition, although experts say that more information is needed to confirm that claimed benefit.

We are very fortunate here in New Jersey to have some of the best bakeries in the country — trust me, I know. There are also some outstanding bakeries with many gluten-free offerings that are very tasty and welcoming.

Here are some of the best choices of gluten-free bakeries that have received the best reviews by New Jersey patrons.

Try these New Jersey gluten-free bakeries and eateries. They make gluten-free taste pretty good.

Papa Ganache Bakery (3 locations)

Locations:

106 Main Street Matawan, NJ

106 N Union Avenue Cranford, NJ

207 E Main Street Manasquan, NJ

This small-batch bakery serves both vegan and gluten free offerings and has three locations to serve New Jersey. The received rave reviews about the taste and quality of their products, fan favorites include the cupcakes and cakes. They do special orders too.

Bradley Bake Shop

55B River Road Bogota, NJ

Sweet Trail Bakery

170 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ

These two shops rank high in reviews. Conceived by Eleanor Bradley, an English Arts teacher in Hackensack, Eleanor along with help from her husband and daughter opened the Bradley Bake Shop in 2015. They are a 100% gluten-free bakery and serve up vegan, Keto friendly and sugar and dairy-free offerings that are according to the reviews, very good. Both locations also specialize in offering special occasion cakes and bakery orders.

Isaura Bakery

204 Diamond Bridge Avenue Hawthorne, NJ

This fine 100% gluten-free bakery offers up some of the best-tasting breads, rolls and baked goods, including bagels and Irish soda bread. They also have various muffins and specialty cakes and items available for special orders.

CaféLaDeDa

71 Waterwitch Avenue Highlands, NJ

Grace Sepe created CafeLaDeDa because of her own diagnosis of her autoimmune disorder and the fact that there was a lack of good-tasting gluten-free tastings available. She has a market, café and bakery in Highlands serving gluten, vegan and dairy-free offerings. A highly-rated customer experience awaits you at CafeLaDeDa.

GF Sweeties

So Ha Arts Building 1001 White Horse Pike Haddon Twp, NJ

Sachiko is the founder and owner of GF Sweeties. Due to her daughter's medical condition Sachiko developed gluten-free baked recipes to satisfy her daughter’s cravings. Cupcakes, cinnamon rolls and cakes are fan favorites at GF Sweeties. The not-too-sweet offerings are influenced by Japanese cooking and receive very favorable reviews by customers who have experienced their delicacies.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

