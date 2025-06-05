Here’s a cheesy question. What do you guess is New Jersey’s favorite cheese?

Wednesday, June 4 was National Cheese Day. So, happy belated? Or happy be grated?

A study by SpinBlitz determined the favorite cheese in each state.

The study analyzed search interest for nearly 20 popular cheeses. By comparing how disproportionately a cheese was searched in each state versus the rest of the country, the researchers picked a winner for all 50 states.

New Jersey’s is so obvious I think you need to lose your Jersey card privs for a year if you don’t figure this out. We’re talking cheese t-ball here.

While you mull over a guess, let me share the shocking, dismaying news that Delaware’s favorite cheese is Cheez Whiz.

Let that sink in. Our neighbors to the south picked a cheese that isn’t really a cheese

as their favorite cheese. Gotta respect the hustle.

To that end, four states picked Velveeta. The FDA says Velveeta is also not real cheese, yet Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska say it’s their favorite.

Is there a glitch in the matrix?

OK, fine, let’s get back to our t-ball game. What’s New Jersey’s favorite cheese?

If you’re struggling with this one, think “Sopranos.”

Still don’t have it? OK, think of the chef’s kiss hand gesture while a kind of cheese is being mentioned.

If that didn’t help, and you’re inching closer to a Jersey card revocation mind you, think about how there are American ways to say a thing and then there are Italian pronunciations for the same thing.

Even slang spelling.

Mutz.

Mozzarella is New Jersey’s favorite cheese.

Was the dominance of mutz ever in question here? It’s as Jersey as Jersey corn, pork roll, and saltwater taffy.

Also, its favored cheese status is only shared with New York. Only in New Jersey and New York is mozzarella given the flattering attention it deserves.

Go mutz!