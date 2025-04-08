Don’t miss these unique May festivals coming to NJ
The fifth month of the year is a bright and cheerful time to be outside, breathing in fresh air, smelling fragrant flowers, and enjoying all the festivals New Jersey has to offer.
There is a ton of them, too, every weekend in every part of the state. Take your pick.
Here are 12 of the best and unique festivals to attend during May in New Jersey.
New Jersey Wine and Food Festival
May 2 – 4
Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg
Times: Vary each day
It’s three days of culinary artistry and fine wines, featuring renowned chefs and winemakers. The festival includes dinners, tastings, and live entertainment. This year’s guest of honor is Chef Francis Mallmann.
Boujee Foodie Con Food Festival
May 3 – 4
1000 Sanger Ave, Oceanport
Time: Sat: 12:30 to 7 p.m., Sun: 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Tickets: $15 in advance/$20 at the door
Come experience some of the hottest restaurants and food trucks in New Jersey, live music, a football quarterback challenge, and the Jersey Shore Car Club.
Azalea Festival
May 10 (Rain date is May 11)
Sayen Gardens, 155 Hughes Drive, Hamilton Square
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited to enjoy a magnificent display of over 250,000 flowering bulbs, dogwoods, azaleas, and rhododendrons landscaping the walking paths, fountains, bridges, lakes, gazebos, and scenery that envelop Sayen Gardens. Tour the Sayen House, visit crafters, and vendors, and savor food options from the many food trucks on hand. There will be live music, and since it’s the day before Mother’s Day, moms can receive free family portraits, while supplies last, from Group Ventures Unlimited.
Cape May Spring Festival
May 15 – 18
Cape May
Times: Vary
Hosted all around Cape May by the NJ Audubon Society, this festival celebrates the spring migration of birds with guided walks, workshops, and boat trips. The schedule of events includes jitney/trolley trips, kayaking, osprey boat trips, and more.
Belmar Seafood Festival
May 16 – 18
Silver Lake Park on Ocean Avenue, between 5th and 7th aves., Belmar
Time: Fri: 4 to 8 p.m., Sat: 12 to 8 p.m., Sun: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This is an annual favorite at the Jersey Shore for seafood lovers. More than 30 food truck vendors will be on hand with everything from scallop kabobs and lobster rolls to everything in between. Looking for side dishes to go with that seafood? There will be food trucks featuring grilled sweet corn, lobster mac n’ cheese, crab fries, and more. Got a sweet tooth? No problem. Dessert trucks will serve fried Oreos, Caribbean rum cakes, and so much more. Plus, there will be live music every day, and a vendor market with lots of shopping available.
Beer BBQ Bacon Showdown
May 17
Mennen Arena Field, 161 Hanover Ave, Morris Plains
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Tickets: $20 to $90
This festival features only New Jersey beer, coupled with restaurants, gourmet food trucks, and chefs offering an array of BBQ and bacon creations. There will be a competition to showcase their culinary skills, with a panel of celebrity judges choosing the best of the best. More than 30 NJ breweries will be in attendance, each bringing three styles of beer.
Sparta Taco Palooza
May 17
White Lake Field, White Lake Rd, Sparta
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
Grab your sombreros and maracas, and enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, kids’ activities, chefs, beer, sangria, margaritas, and yes, tacos. Bring chairs, blankets, and pop-ups.
All attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help support the local food pantry.
Pushing Up The Daisies Festival
May 17 (Rain date is May 18)
The Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery, 435 Newark Ave, Jersey City
Time: 2 to 9 p.m.
This Indie music festival and fundraiser is organized by The Rock-it Docket and JC Music Scene. Delicious eats from Cal’s Hot Dogs, plus tons of Indie music.
The Historic JC & Harsimus Cemetery grounds and walkways are uneven, so use caution while walking around the grounds. The gravestones are historic and fragile. This outdoor environment contains natural and man-made hazards, including standing water, fallen trees, limbs, uneven terrain, animal and reptile burrows, insects, reptiles, poisonous plants, and more.
New Jersey Renaissance Faire
May 17 – June 8 (weekends)
Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd, Columbus
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets: Multiple price packages available
This family-friendly renaissance festival features jousting contests, human chess matches, sword fighting, fire breathing, aerialists, comedy, artisans, live music, food, drinks, whiskey tastings, and more. Come dressed in your finest Renaissance garb.
Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival
May 18 – 19
Bradley Park and Atlantic Square Park, Asbury Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15 to $25
This two-day celebration honors all things “meatless.” Enjoy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music, an outdoor bar stocked with vegan cocktails and mocktails, and so much more.
Wildwoods 39th Annual International Kite Festival
May 23 – 26
On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood
Time: Varies each day
Admission: Free
This four-day event celebrates everything “kites.” Don’t have a kite? You can purchase one in the kite sales tent. Enjoy a Friday night social, the illuminated night kite fly, silent and loud auctions, the flying of large inflatable kites, team flying, the East Coast Stunt Kite Championships, as well as family games. Monday features the World Indoor Kite Exhibition inside the Wildwoods Convention Center.
New Jersey Jerk Fest
May 25
Boyd Park, New Brunswick
Time: 1 to 7 p.m.
NJ Jerk Fest is an annual celebration of Caribbean culture. Each year, thousands of attendees gather to indulge in “Jerk”—the fiery Jamaican cooking tradition. There will be more than 30 vendors on hand, live music, kids’ activities, and educational opportunities available. Catch the island vibes at this unique event.
