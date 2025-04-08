Don’t miss these unique May festivals coming to NJ

🌷 New Jersey has a ton of festivals happening in May

🌷 It's a great month to be outside

🌷 Enjoy flowers, wine, birds, and everything spring

April flowers bring May flowers…

The fifth month of the year is a bright and cheerful time to be outside, breathing in fresh air, smelling fragrant flowers, and enjoying all the festivals New Jersey has to offer.

There is a ton of them, too, every weekend in every part of the state. Take your pick.

Here are 12 of the best and unique festivals to attend during May in New Jersey.

NJ Wine and Food Festival at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ

May 2 – 4

Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg

Times: Vary each day

It’s three days of culinary artistry and fine wines, featuring renowned chefs and winemakers. The festival includes dinners, tastings, and live entertainment. This year’s guest of honor is Chef Francis Mallmann.

Boujee Foodie Con

May 3 – 4

1000 Sanger Ave, Oceanport

Time: Sat: 12:30 to 7 p.m., Sun: 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $15 in advance/$20 at the door

Come experience some of the hottest restaurants and food trucks in New Jersey, live music, a football quarterback challenge, and the Jersey Shore Car Club.

Azaleas

May 10 (Rain date is May 11)

Sayen Gardens, 155 Hughes Drive, Hamilton Square

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a magnificent display of over 250,000 flowering bulbs, dogwoods, azaleas, and rhododendrons landscaping the walking paths, fountains, bridges, lakes, gazebos, and scenery that envelop Sayen Gardens. Tour the Sayen House, visit crafters, and vendors, and savor food options from the many food trucks on hand. There will be live music, and since it’s the day before Mother’s Day, moms can receive free family portraits, while supplies last, from Group Ventures Unlimited.

A Ruby-throated Hummingbird Gathering Nectar from a Mandevilla Flower

May 15 – 18

Cape May

Times: Vary

Hosted all around Cape May by the NJ Audubon Society, this festival celebrates the spring migration of birds with guided walks, workshops, and boat trips. The schedule of events includes jitney/trolley trips, kayaking, osprey boat trips, and more.

Lobster Roll

May 16 – 18

Silver Lake Park on Ocean Avenue, between 5th and 7th aves., Belmar

Time: Fri: 4 to 8 p.m., Sat: 12 to 8 p.m., Sun: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is an annual favorite at the Jersey Shore for seafood lovers. More than 30 food truck vendors will be on hand with everything from scallop kabobs and lobster rolls to everything in between. Looking for side dishes to go with that seafood? There will be food trucks featuring grilled sweet corn, lobster mac n’ cheese, crab fries, and more. Got a sweet tooth? No problem. Dessert trucks will serve fried Oreos, Caribbean rum cakes, and so much more. Plus, there will be live music every day, and a vendor market with lots of shopping available.

Beer Barbecue Bacon Showdown

May 17

Mennen Arena Field, 161 Hanover Ave, Morris Plains

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $20 to $90

This festival features only New Jersey beer, coupled with restaurants, gourmet food trucks, and chefs offering an array of BBQ and bacon creations. There will be a competition to showcase their culinary skills, with a panel of celebrity judges choosing the best of the best. More than 30 NJ breweries will be in attendance, each bringing three styles of beer.

Tacos

May 17

White Lake Field, White Lake Rd, Sparta

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

Grab your sombreros and maracas, and enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, kids’ activities, chefs, beer, sangria, margaritas, and yes, tacos. Bring chairs, blankets, and pop-ups.

All attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help support the local food pantry.

Pushing Up Daisies

May 17 (Rain date is May 18)

The Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery, 435 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Time: 2 to 9 p.m.

This Indie music festival and fundraiser is organized by The Rock-it Docket and JC Music Scene. Delicious eats from Cal’s Hot Dogs, plus tons of Indie music.

The Historic JC & Harsimus Cemetery grounds and walkways are uneven, so use caution while walking around the grounds. The gravestones are historic and fragile. This outdoor environment contains natural and man-made hazards, including standing water, fallen trees, limbs, uneven terrain, animal and reptile burrows, insects, reptiles, poisonous plants, and more.

Renaissance

May 17 – June 8 (weekends)

Burlington County Fairgrounds, 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd, Columbus

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: Multiple price packages available

This family-friendly renaissance festival features jousting contests, human chess matches, sword fighting, fire breathing, aerialists, comedy, artisans, live music, food, drinks, whiskey tastings, and more. Come dressed in your finest Renaissance garb.

Cute little boy holding a bunch of fresh organic carrots in domestic garden.

May 18 – 19

Bradley Park and Atlantic Square Park, Asbury Park

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $15 to $25

This two-day celebration honors all things “meatless.” Enjoy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music, an outdoor bar stocked with vegan cocktails and mocktails, and so much more.

Large colorful kites against a blue sky

May 23 – 26

On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood

Time: Varies each day

Admission: Free

This four-day event celebrates everything “kites.” Don’t have a kite? You can purchase one in the kite sales tent. Enjoy a Friday night social, the illuminated night kite fly, silent and loud auctions, the flying of large inflatable kites, team flying, the East Coast Stunt Kite Championships, as well as family games. Monday features the World Indoor Kite Exhibition inside the Wildwoods Convention Center.

NJ Jerk Fest

May 25

Boyd Park, New Brunswick

Time: 1 to 7 p.m.

NJ Jerk Fest is an annual celebration of Caribbean culture. Each year, thousands of attendees gather to indulge in “Jerk”—the fiery Jamaican cooking tradition. There will be more than 30 vendors on hand, live music, kids’ activities, and educational opportunities available. Catch the island vibes at this unique event.

May is a great time to get out there and enjoy a festival celebrating pretty much anything in New Jersey.

