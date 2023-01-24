New Jersey man competing on Gordon Ramsay cooking show

Gordon Ramsay sits atop the televised culinary world with shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Master Chef”; last year he added another cooking show to his stable, “Next Level Chef.” It was successful enough to earn a renewal for a second season and Fox is giving it the prime television real estate of debuting after the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

One of the contestants vying for the $250,000 grand prize (along with mentorship opportunities with the celebrity chefs) is from South Jersey: Matt Groark, a teacher at Washington Twp. High School.

Teaching isn’t his only gig, however; he is a social media titan with, according to the Courier Post, over 3 million Tik Tok followers. He is the creator of Groark Boys BBQ, with over 650,000 followers on You Tube.

Next Level Chef FOX via Facebook Next Level Chef FOX via Facebook loading...

The basic setup for the show is three teams of cooks led by a celebrity chef mentor; they have to cook on three different physical levels with each level having a kitchen of a different quality.

Each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

The three celebrity chef mentors are: Ramsay himself, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Groark is on Team Blais.

Next Level Chef FOX via Facebook Next Level Chef FOX via Facebook loading...

That’s Matt Groark of Medford Lakes, center-right.

After the Feb. 12 premiere, the show will air on Thursdays at 8 on Fox.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

