The diversity in the culture throughout the United States never ceases to amaze me. Depending on which part of the country you're in, sometimes it's unrecognizable from your neck of the woods.

If you're down south, the way of life and the pace of everyday activities are incredibly slow. Meanwhile, in the northeast, you'll be eaten alive if it takes you too long to order at a restaurant.

But the diversity goes beyond culture and lifestyle. My brother lives in California, and the landscape out there is so much different than what we're used to in New Jersey. Desert, mountains, plenty of beauty we never see on the east coast. Even though we're 50 states, it can feel like you're in a different country entirely when you're in a new state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And believe it or not, when people come to visit New Jersey, they can feel like a fish out of water. We have our own way of life and culture that makes us seem like aliens to the outside New Jersey world.

Some of these things in this list are going to be so common to you that you won't even realize they're weird.

Others, after you take a moment to reflect, you'll realize we look like crazy people.

So without further ado.... here we go.

10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey retail brands with the most lottery winners in 2025 These 12 retail brands in New Jersey racked up the most New Jersey Lottery winners in 2025, according to lottery data through September. The brands are listed in ascending order, starting with No. 12, and include a list of locations and winning prizes for each brand. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5