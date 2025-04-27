The NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, bringing fans excitement of what’s to come during the 2025 NFL season.

Although the league year won’t start until September, fans are wishing it would start right now.

Especially Philadelphia fans, as the Eagles, of course, are the reigning Super Bowl champions after they defeated the Chiefs in February.

One New Jerseyan in particular is ecstatic about what happened this weekend, and that’s Jihaad Campbell. He was born in Erial, New Jersey, and grew up as an Eagles fan. Now he gets to play for them.

The Eagles drafted Campbell with the 31st pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

It’s a homecoming that works out for both parties. Campbell gets to live out his dream playing for his childhood team, while the Eagles filled a need at linebacker.

Campbell attended Timber Creek High School for his freshman, sophomore, and junior years before finishing school at IMG Academy in Florida.

He then went on to a standout college career at Alabama, where he was voted first-team ALL-SEC in 2024.

He joins a star-studded defense for the defending Super Bowl champs, and I’m sure all of New Jersey will be rooting for his success in the NFL.

It was only a few years ago when Hasaan Reddick, another Camden County kid, returned to play for the Eagles and had one of the best seasons of his career.

Can Campbell do the same? Time will tell. He'll likely have five years to prove himself as first-round picks get up to five years with the team that drafted them.

