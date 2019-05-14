According to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, New Jersey is the 12th best state to live in . Number one is Washington. The Garden State ranks in the top ten in Health Care (6th), Education (#2), Opportunity (8th), and Crimes & Corrections (6th), but 49th in Fiscal Stability, 34th in Infrastructure, and 31st in Economy. The other category is Natural Environment where we are 13th.

Within the eight categories are 71 different metrics from obesity rates (we’re below the national average) to employment (we’re 36th) to net migration (ours is negative). We rank high in air and water quality (5th) and economic opportunity (6th) but low in long term and short term fiscal stability (we’re 48th in both). The bottom three states are Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana (50th).

