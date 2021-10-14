It’s true! NJ was ranked the best state in the USA to live in (Opinion)

I'll keep this little story in my back pocket every time I have to defend Jersey. Yes, New Jersey was ranked THE BEST STATE TO LIVE IN THE USA!

Besides the pizza, here's how they came to that conclusion.

I've said it for years: New Jersey is the perfect state to live in. You've got New York City, the greatest city in the world right next door; you can swim in the ocean at the Jersey Shore; and you have your mountains if you love to ski as well. Oh and bagels — nuff said.

New Jersey was ranked as the best state to live in on a Wallet Hub review that was just released.

They used 52 key factors to determine why New Jersey is the No. 1 place to live.

Let's be real, New Jersey is not affordable. The taxes are outrageous and we ranked low in those areas. However, in the areas of education, opportunity and health metrics we killed it.

New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York ranked as the top three states.

The worst state to live in? The research says, New Mexico was the worst, with Louisiana and Alaska not far behind.

Gov. Phil Murphy bragged on Twitter when the study came out...

You know it. I know it. All nine million of us who call this state home know it. New Jersey is #1

The categories were: Affordability, Economy, Education, Health, Quality of Life, Safety

Do you agree? I may just print this survey out and keep it in my wallet. This way when someone challenges where I'm from I can just hand it to them and say read up, buttercup!

Want to know where the best place to live in NJ is? The best of the best? Keep scrolling!

