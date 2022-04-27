New Jersey is home to this crazy indoor kids play zone

There are 26 of them in the U.S. and two in Canada. It's one of the most vivid sensory experiences you will have indoors.

Monster Mini Golf is much more than mini golf. Anybody can do that. They have bowling, ski ball, laser mazes an arcade along with the mini golf. The entire place is decorated in fluorescent colors and lit with black lights.

You can wear your favorite day glow colors or dress your kids up in them, so you don't lose track of each other. This place is wild.

The location in Cherry Hill is the closest to me, but they have a total of five locations in New Jersey.

There are also two in Bergen County — one in Paramus and one in Fairfield.

There is an Edison location, and a Monmouth County location is in Eatontown.

While there are plenty of indoor "play zones" in New Jersey, this place is next level.

Most of the New Jersey locations are open until 9 p.m. on weeknights, 10 p.m. on weekends and stay open on Sundays until 8 p.m.

Their virtual reality attractions are only at the Edison and Cherry Hill locations. That is a really unique experience.

The Virtual Reality attractions transport players into a simulated environment that uses sight and sound to create an amazing, interactive experience.

While the weather is still a little too cool for the outdoor amusement parks to get going, you might want to take a trip to Monster Mini Golf.

The bowling attraction is only available in the Cherry Hill and Paramus locations.

Check the location nearest you to see all of what they have available.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

