As we get closer to Christmas and the end of the year, it feels like the right moment to pause and look back — and for me, that reflection is filled with gratitude.

Just two more days to wrap up this week, then Judi heads off on vacation. I’ll be on with Kyle Monday and Tuesday, December 22nd and 23rd, before stepping away to celebrate Christmas and then heading out to California to spend time with our daughter. Judi, Kyle, and I will all be back together again on January 5, 2026 — and I’m already looking forward to it.

2025 in New Jersey: a year that tested us all

If there was one word that defined 2025 for New Jersey — and for me, and maybe for you too — it would be challenging.

From wildfires and extreme heat to political upheaval and economic uncertainty, it was a year that tested patience, resilience, and resolve. And for many of us, those challenges weren’t just headlines — they were deeply personal.

Eric Johnson & Judi Franco | Photo by Sergio Bichao Eric Johnson & Judi Franco | Photo by Sergio Bichao loading...

A personal crossroads after a layoff

The year began with a jolt for me. Like many New Jersey residents, I started 2025 facing uncertainty after being laid off from my last position. It was a difficult moment that forced reflection, humility, and a leap of faith that the next chapter would reveal itself in time. As the state wrestled with public safety concerns, a transit strike and wildfires, I found myself at a personal crossroads, wondering what came next.

Coming home to NJ101.5 — this time behind the mic

That answer arrived in April, when I was thrilled — and deeply grateful — to return to NJ101.5. Walking back into the building felt like coming home. After spending nearly two decades there, from 1999 to 2017 as the station’s program director, being welcomed back with open arms will always be very meaningful to me. This time, I returned not behind the scenes, but behind the microphone — and it felt exactly right.

By August, that return became even more meaningful when I went full-time, joining Judi Franco as her on-air partner following the semi-retirement of the one-and-only and legendary Dennis Malloy. Working with Judi is truly a joy. She’s smart, fearless, funny, and deeply connected to our audience. Add Kyle Forcini to the mix, and it’s a team I’m incredibly proud to be part of. Every day, we’re talking directly with New Jersey — listening, debating, laughing, and sometimes venting together.

There’s something special about doing this work at the number-one station in the state where I was born and raised. NJ101.5 isn’t just a radio station — it’s a daily conversation with neighbors, friends, and families across the Garden State. I love being on top of the major stories and hearing firsthand how they affect real lives.

AP AP loading...

Wildfires, traffic deaths, and politics: the stories that shaped 2025

And there were plenty of stories in 2025.

From record traffic and pedestrian fatalities to a devastating wildfire in Ocean County… from extreme heat and transit disruptions to major budget battles, storm threats, and a high-stakes election cycle — it was a year that demanded attention, accountability, and perspective.

What stood out most wasn’t just how hard the year could be, but how resilient the people of New Jersey are year after year. We've been saying "Jersey Strong" since Sandy in 2012...and it's a motto we will always live by! Yes some say they are proud to leave escaping taxes, tolls and rising energy bills, but the strong stay.

As we look ahead to 2026, I’m filled with optimism. Not because challenges will disappear, but because we’ve proven we can face them together.

I’m grateful to be exactly where I am — doing work I love, with people I respect, talking to listeners who care deeply about this state. If 2025 was about endurance, then 2026 feels like a year of opportunity, growth, and renewed momentum.

As we head into the holiday season, I hope you’re able to slow down, enjoy the moments that matter, and spend time with the people you love. Thank you for letting me, Judi and Kyle be part of your days and your conversations. From our family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday season, and a hopeful start to the new year.