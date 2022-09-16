New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country

Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year.

Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive.

The U.S. News and World Report study, which looked at 1,500 colleges and universities across 17 academic measures, uses factors such as academic quality along with graduation rates, retention rates, graduation indebtedness and social mobility as considerations for ranking.

The graduation rate and other outcomes represent 40 percent of the total score in evaluating each university.

The positive note about this study is that they weighed less importance on SAT and ACT scores, which took a dive nationally during the pandemic.

In other categories, Princeton ranked #4 in the country as the best university or college for veterans and they are ranked 3rd in the country as the best university for undergraduate teaching.

If you can afford the $57,000 that it will cost for tuition at this private university, you’ll enjoy the complete experience of the country's number one university.

In the study, Rutgers University at New Brunswick ranked 55th in the country and ranked 27th for its support of veterans and a higher score for its commitment to student social mobility. Your in-state tuition is a little over $16,000 which is below the medium for the average of larger state higher learning institutions.

There were separate categories for national liberal arts universities and colleges and social mobility.

We should be proud of our higher learning options here in New Jersey. The wide variety of studies and curriculum opportunities available here in New Jersey have developed to keep up with the changes that have come to the state, national and world communities.

