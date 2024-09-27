New Jersey has some of the worst sports trolls in the country

We all know that New Jerseyans are a passionate bunch. Whether it's about where to get the best pizza or who's the best singer or actor from Jersey, we're sure to have a strong opinion.

Of course, this would carry over to the sports world. Three New Jersey cities made the list of the worst sports trolls in the country.

101GreatGoals.com surveyed 3,000 sports fans nationwide to find out which cities and states house the most notorious online trolls. Those fans who thrive on jumping into social media debates with one aim: riling up rival fanbases.

These trolls turn sports rivalries into an art form, crafting the perfect comment to get under the skin of their opposition. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the survey found that the top two cities housing the worst online trolls both reside in New York.

Topping the list is Buffalo, where the Bills Mafia has earned quite a reputation for its over-the-top antics, not just at tailgates but also in the digital realm.

Could you get what three towns in New Jersey made the list? According to the infographic, Jersey City sports fans ranked 15th worst in the nation for online trolling, followed by Newark (28th) and Elizabeth (125th).

For you South Jersey listeners/readers, don't worry. Philly fans did not even make the top 100, shockingly enough. We'd rather rough you up in person.

The top five cities with the worst sports trolls are Buffalo, New York City, Dallas, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

