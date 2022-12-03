New Jersey has it our way with this most popular fast food restaurant

New Jersey crowns Burger King as its favorite fast food restaurant! According to a survey by Pricelist, the price-checking company, with additional survey support from Google Analytics, they tracked the spending and interest in fast food restaurants in every state.

Here in New Jersey, Burger King reigns supreme followed by Chipotle and then Mcdonald's. While Mcdonald's has over 40,000 stores nationwide and you can find one on average every 3 miles, quality and variety have replaced standard fare.

Burger King has expanded their operations and they pride themselves in providing more of a personal custom ordering and eating experience than McDonald’s.

Chipotle on the other hand has catapulted up the ladder of popularity with their motto ”made with integrity.” They offer made-to-order bowls, tacos and burritos with fresh ingredients. The wait for food is a little longer but the customers know that the freshness and made-to-order philosophy is worth the wait.

As many Chipotle fans have stated, it’s much better food than the same items that the burger outlets have been serving up. Look for more growth from Chipotle here in New Jersey although New Jerseyans can get a little impatient waiting for the freshness, I’m just saying.

Now that more people are going back to work the amount of fast food consumed here in New Jersey has gone up since the Pandemic. Fast food outlets and local restaurants are vying for your business trying to make a comeback from the devastating losses that were experienced by all businesses. As our schedules get busier fast food becomes a great alternative for time-consuming prep and cooking at home and is more cost-efficient than restaurants. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

