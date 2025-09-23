Sorry Apt2B.com. I’m just not buying it.

You did your best. Fall just arrived, and with it comes pumpkin spice everything, colorful foliage, and of course, spooky season.

Apt2B.com did a study trying to determine each state’s favorite Halloween candy, and I fear they may have failed miserably.

Or perhaps I have failed miserably, because if they’re right about New Jersey, I’m living in the wrong state.

They analyzed Google Trends data of 40 popular candies over the last five Octobers. They compared the search interest for each candy head-to-head to find the most popular ones in every state.

Methodology sounds solid. The results don’t.

NJ’s favorite candy for Halloween

First of all, I know my favorite won’t necessarily be the majority’s favorite. The best ever to me is a Nerds rope.

The gummy rope necklace with those tiny Nerds clusters embedded all over. Oh, you can bet I’m here for it!

Or there’s a Hershey’s bar with almonds.

Throw a Baby Bottle Pop in my trick-or-treat bag and you’ve achieved a trifecta of candy heaven. (Plus, that last one has that cool little jingle. #90sKidsRemember)

But for the majority, it’s got to be something like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, or maybe Jersey’s own M&Ms, right?

Nope.

According to this study, the most popular Halloween candy in New Jersey is Sour Patch Kids.

Sour Patch Kids

They say these too-sugary-too-sour gummy mutants are not only the favorite in the Garden State but also in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, and Texas.

Seriously?

How is this mid-candy winning this many states? Something’s fishy, and not Swedish fishy but really, truly fishy.

What makes me doubt this even more is looking at the favorite candy for other states.

Milk Duds won Georgia, South Carolina, and Louisiana. Milk Duds?! That’s an instant trick-or-treat trade.

Or how about the insane fact that New Mexico prefers Whoppers over anything else?

Even more insane, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has zero states under its belt. I mean, not my favorite, but it’s too popular with the masses for this to add up.

Sorry, researchers, but I’m going to my conspiracy board for this one. Call me a Sour Patch Kids truther, but I’m not buying it.

Some other candy findings from this very important research. What sizes of treats are people handing out at their door?

Candy facts

Only 6.2% of Americans give out full-size candy bars.

20.1% are giving out a mix of some full-size and some fun-size.

An overwhelming 71.6% are handing out fun-sizes.

2.1% of Americans hand out something other than candy, like pencils, popcorn balls, or toothbrushes. And 100% of us hate you people.

