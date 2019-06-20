New Jersey had a ‘real’ spring season this year

This just-finished spring season in the Garden State does not break any weather records, despite its very wet finish.

Dave Robinson, the state climatologist at Rutgers University, says of this just-passed 2019 spring season: "I actually think in many respects we had a real spring this year ."

He says in some recent New Jersey springs, we have gone right from our winter clothes to our summer clothes.

"This was rather a prolonged spring period. We had the normal variability that we often see in the spring," he said.

And despite the recent rains, Robinson says spring 2019 will not come in near the top as a particularly wet season, although it did have a great number of rainy and some snowy days.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5