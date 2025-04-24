🍕 Have you have had a "flight" at a restaurant?

Food flights are becoming more and more popular at New Jersey restaurants.

A food flight is a tasting experience where the diner typically gets small portions of several different items, usually from the same category, on a single plate. Pizza, pasta, and tacos are common food flights.

If you’re looking for something fun and unique to do with your family, friends, or significant other, check out these 10 New Jersey restaurants that offer cool food and drink flights.

Pasta Flights

39 N Main St, Woodstown

This family-owned pizza shop offers pasta flights on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can choose up to three pasta combinations. The pasta flights also include a basket of garlic knots and a make-your-own salad.

667 Bloomfield Ave, Verona This BYOB restaurant offers a six-flavor pasta flight like truffle cream, Bolognese with ricotta, sun-dried tomato pesto, spicy vodka, sausage cream with peas, and pomodoro.

Mac n' Cheese Flights

95 Woodstown Rd, Swedesboro

Hens and Honey Shoppe is offering mac n’ cheese flights with 13 different flavors to choose from everyday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Paragon Tap & Table 77 Central Ave, Clark The Paragon Tap & Table offers a mac n cheese flight featuring the following flavors: BBQ brisket, honey jalapeno duck wing, and braised short rib for $14. It also offers a slider flight (wagyu beef, bacon jam, blue cheese, short rib, fried onion, horseradish aioli, beer-battered mushroom, tomato, and ricotta. Three sliders for $12.

Sushi Flights

30 S Doughty Ave, Somerville

Ai Sushi offers a unique sushi flight experience known as The Flight of Tuna. The Otoro is a rich, fatty belly cut of bluefin tuna. The Chutoro is a medium-fatty portion of tuna, the Akami is a lean, deep-red meat from the back of the tuna and the Chopped Toro Maki is a roll featuring finely chopped fatty tuna.

Pizza Flights

Ah’ Pizz 615 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison Ah’Pizz offers a Pizza Voli---a mini pizza flight that allows diners to sample a trio of their wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas. Priced at $26, the flight lets you choose any three pizzas from the menu.

Taco Flights

350 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township

Central Taco and Tequila offers a selection of flavorful tacos sold in threes, allowing diners to mix and match different varieties. Such varieties include Korean Short Rib tacos, fish tacos, coconut shrimp tacos, fried avocado tacos, chicken, beef, carnitas, and more. They also offer margarita flights to pair well with your taco trio. Such flavors include blood orange, strawberry pineapple, traditional, and more.

Soup Flights

Robin’s Nest 2 Washington St, Mt Holly Robin’s Nest offers a delightful soup sampler or a soup flight. The sampler allows the diner to enjoy three of their homemade soups in smaller portions, making it a great choice to explore various flavors in one setting. The soup flight features a rotating selection of soups which may include the soup du jour, the French Onion, and a seafood bisque. For example:

Hot Chocolate Flights

271 Grove Avenue, Verona

Hot chocolate flights are offered year-round here. For $15, patrons can enjoy four distinct flavors like Red Ribbon (a signature unique creation), Peppermint Coco (a refreshing blend with a minty twist), Classic (a traditional fave), and S’mores (inspired by the dessert of marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate).

Bagel Flights

homemade bagels with cream cheese Whitestorm loading...

438 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne

Try a bagel flight at Carlos’. For $11.99, the flight features four mini bagels paired with four cream cheese spreads of your choice. Mini bagel flavors include plain, sesame, everything, and French Toast. The cream cheese flavors include vegetable, scallion, olive, jalapeno, walnut raisin, strawberry, chocolate chip, vegan, and lox spread.

