Street festivals are aplenty in New Jersey this summer. There are so many events and festivals to choose to attend, you could have every weekend on your calendar, booked if you want.

Here are 20 festivals and events you don’t want to miss in New Jersey this June.

Asbury Park hosts Pride Fest (Getty: Asbury Park, NJ / United States - Oct. 11, 2020: A scene of the Asbury Park boardwalk and the iconic convention center/Canva)

June 1

Asbury Park

Time: Noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine

Cost: $10

New Jersey’s 33rd Annual Statewide LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is the largest, and oldest pride celebration in the Garden State that attracts tens of thousands.

The parade passes through the center of town with floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands, and spectators cheering along the parade route. Along the boardwalk, there will be national headliners and local artists taking part in a 6-hour concert. Admission includes access to the festival and rally grounds, food court, family zone, and all entertainment.

Asbury Park Boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

June 6-8

In the park across from Convention Hall, Asbury Park

Hours: Friday 5 to 10 p.m./Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m./Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission $5 (Friday is free admission)

Enjoy traditional and unique festival fare from dozens of food vendors including the Banked Bear, Chucho’s Food Truck, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crazy Corns 05, Dellina Concessions, Nessie Tea, RoBeans, Rod’s Fish N Chips, SweetPepper Empanada Express, Taco Basilio, Totally Nutz and more.

Beers will be served from the Asbury Park Brewery. Shop for great gifts from local vendors. Plus, there will be live music. AsburyFest partners with local non-profits.

Caribbean Food Fest in Morristown (Canva)

June 7

Mennen Arena, 161 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown

Time: Noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $4.85 (advanced fastpass per person) Kids 10 and under are free. Day of the event $7

Welcome to the islands, mon. Well, actually, Morristown. Enjoy live performances from reggae bands, food, and fun. There will be mouthwatering Caribbean cuisine from 15 food vendors. Shop unique local craft vendors. Kids can enjoy the interactive kids zone featuring a bounce house, kids' ATV course, henna tattoos, and more.

Adults can enjoy ice cold beer and hard seltzers from the Montclair Brewery. Bring your pets!

New Jersey strawberries Enjoy the West Cape May Strawberry Festival in June (Dennis Malloy TSM)

June 7 (Rain Date June 8)

Wilbraham Park, West Cape May

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 26th Annual Strawberry Festival hosted by the West Cape May Business Committee of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May will have crafters, artists, collectiques, festival foods, and live music.

Uncork Summer in Clinton June 2025 (Canva)

June 7 and 8

Red Hill Museum Village, Clinton

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Sampler: $25 in advance or $30 day of event. Spectator: $10

Uncork summer and try a variety of wines from NJ wineries including Wagonhouse Winery, Chestnut Run Farms, Villari Vineyards, Valenzano Winery, Angelico Winery, Tomasello Winery, Auburn Road Vineyard, Federal Twist Winery, Old York Cellars, and Villa Milagro Vineyards.

Enjoy food trucks, other vendors, and live music both days.

Sky full of hot air balloons The Speedy Butterfly

June 7 and 8

The Warren County Farmers’ Fairgrounds, 1350 Strykers Rd, Phillipsburg

Time: 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults and $4 (age 5-12) thru June 5. Parking is $5. After June 5, tickets cost $12 for adults, and $5 for kids (ages 5-12). Parking is $6

Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and lawn games. Get a prime seat to watch the bands and balloons. There will be a mass balloon launch, tethered balloon rides, food trucks, crafters, and vendors, a chalk art contest, drones, and more.

Wurst Beirfest in Trenton (canva)

June 7 and 8

German-American Society of Trenton, 215 Uncle Pete’s Rd, Trenton

Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $10

Get your German on! Great music, good food, and the best beer at this two-day festival!

Irish Festival at Monmouth Park (Google Street View/Canva)

June 8

175 Oceanport Avenue, Oceanport

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Irish culture and heritage in New Jersey. The Festival is held on the grounds of Monmouth Park Racetrack where they also host their annual “Human Horse Race.”

This unique event raises thousands of dollars for local charities in New Jersey. The day starts with a Catholic Mass followed by live music on multiple stages, piping and drumming competitions, and a variety of vendors with Irish crafts, jewelry, and merchandise.

The 2025 North to Shore Festival will span three towns: Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark (Canva)

June 14 to June 29

Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark

For the third year in a row, the music festival returns to the Garden State, spanning three towns: Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark, across three weekends.

The festival offers a full range of activities, including concerts, and community-based initiatives. It will provide grants to local artists, arts organizations, and other groups to produce and present free events during the festival.

Check the website for the full lineup in each town on each weekend.

attachment-Ort Farms loading...

June 14 and 15

Ort Farms, 25 Bartley Road, Long Valley

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days

Visit the farm for the “season finale” of strawberry picking. Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with fun for the whole family. Tickets include access to the pick-your-own strawberry patch and festival.

There will be kids’ activities like a cow train, pony rides, an apple cannon, and a petting zoo. There will be live music, beers on tap from Jersey Girl Brewing, and food trucks galore.

Hop Fest at the Taylor Avenue Waterfront in Beach Haven (Google Street View/Canva)

June 14

Taylor Avenue Waterfront, 325 Taylor Avenue, Beach Haven

Time: 11 a.m.

Cost: Varies due to different ticket packages

Now in its 10th year, HopSauce Fest is a craft beer and hot sauce festival designed to usher in the summer season on Long Beach Island. It has become a favorite among LBI families with a great appreciation for good food, drink, music and art.

The festival is for Jetty---the locally-based coastal lifestyle apparel brand and Certified B Corp with a legacy of involvement in the Long Beach Island region. HopSauce raises funds for Jetty’s nonprofit, the Jetty Rock Foundation, whose mission it is to protect our oceans, and waterways, and support those who build their lives around them.

NJ Beer and Food Festival (Canva)

June 14

Festival field at the Crystal Springs Resort entrance of Route 94 and Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg

Time: 2 to 6 p.m. VIP (1 hour early access at 1 p.m.)

Tickets: $110 (General admission)

Admission includes an over-the-top barbecue feast with tastings of over 200 beers, ciders, and hard seltzers, live music, fun-filled activities, lawn games and more. There will be goat races, axe throwing, laser clay shooting, hippity-hop races, giant beer pong, and more.

Cape May Coffee and Chocolate Festival (Canva)

June 20

Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $35 to $50

Let’s celebrate coffee and chocolate at this festival. Attendees will get to sample a variety of coffee roasts and styles, along with decadent-themed sweets from local businesses. Local coffee shops, gourmet roasters, artisan chocolatiers, and bakeries will be on hand.

General admission ticket includes coffee and chocolate samples, unlimited trips to the chocolate fountain, a commemorative espresso cup to use and take home to remember the fun.

The VIP pass includes everything in the general admission ticket plus early entrance to the festival, access to the VIP area overlooking the ocean, complete with a s’mores bar, crepe station, and live music, a complimentary made-to-order crepe, and automatic entry into drawings for cool prizes.

Battleship New Jersey (Facebook)

June 21

100 Clinton Street, Camden

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $60 General Admission and $75 VIP

Get ready for an unforgettable experience aboard the historic Battleship New Jersey, featuring over 30 New Jersey breweries pouring more than 60 locally crafted beers.

Tacos and Empanadas Festival (Tacos/GeorgeDolgikh)

June 21

Bernardsville Polo Fields, 14 Headquarters Plaza, Morristown

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: $5

Tacos and empanadas come together for this delicious event. The fun-filled family day includes gourmet food trucks, music, a beer, margarita and sangria garden, vendors, kids’ activities, pony rides, a rock wall, petting zoo, face painting, sand art, inflatables, a bungee trampoline, an obstacle course, mini golf and more.

Some taco vendors include Senor Tacos, Speedy Tacos, and Viva Birria. For empanadas there’s Empanada Guy, Rosie’s Empanadas, Empanada Mania, and more.

Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the food pantry.

Woodlands Wildlife Refuge via Facebook

June 22

Clinton Elks Lodge, Pittstown

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Wild Fest 2025 benefits Woodlands Wildlife Refuge, whose mission is to care for and release orphaned and injured native wildlife back to their natural habitat.

Enjoy food trucks from Joanie’s Diner, Taxi Cab Burger, Cas’ Pierogi and Kielbasa, Ms. Fu’s Yummy Food Truck, and Ice Cream Creations.

There will be live music, door prizes, a 50/50, and a Tricky Tray.

Other activities for additional fees include face painting, balloon animals, temporary animal tattoos, fairy hair, giant bubbles, a pond for fishing (bring your rods), and a special kids’ den area with free activities and wildlife-themed games.

Fresh blueberries in baskets at a local farmer's market ErimacGroup

June 20 – June 22

June 27 – June 29

Argos Farm, 1250 Lacey Road, Forked River

Time: 3 to 8 p.m.

Get ready for live music, food, delicious blueberry treats, photo ops, U-Pick blueberries, farm fun attractions, and country line dancing. Enjoy beer selections from the beer garden with Icarus Brewery.

Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival (Photo via Gellman Images)

June 27 – June 29

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd, Augusta

Tickets: Prices vary depending on the chosen package

This three-day festival celebrates classic rock music and barbecue. A variety of classic rock bands will be performing like Grand Funk Railroad, and George Thorogood and the Destroyers, plus world-class pitmasters will be on hand offering a variety of BBQ, craft beer, and spirits. Camp out nearby and enjoy the three-minute walk to the festival grounds.

Asbury Park Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival (Canva)

June 28

Bradley Park, 101-199 Fifth Ave., Asbury Park

Time: 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: $68.24

Enjoy beer, wine and spirits samples paired with live entertainment, food, and interactive games.

Firefly Festival at Terhune Orchards (Facebook/Canva)

June 29

Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 4 to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Fireflies are an “electrifying” part of summer. Celebrate summer with an evening of nature, music, wagon rides, and outdoor fun. Kids can dress up as fireflies after decorating wings and making antennas in the craft area. There is a $7 charge. Kids can have fun in the play area, on pedal and play tractors, and in playhouses. Visit with the farm animals, and take a stroll on the farm trail.

Look for fireflies along the way. Terhune Orchards cultivates habitats for beneficial insects like fireflies, bees, and butterflies on its 250 acres of preserved farmland.

Grab an old-fashioned farm supper at Pam’s Food Tent with burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, gazpacho, and more being served. Pies, donuts, and other baked goods are available. The Barn Door Café will be open for a refreshing apple cider slush or ice cream. The wine orchard will stay open for late-night wine flights, wine slushies, and wine by the glass.

