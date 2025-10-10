Located on the East Coast and classified as a “climate-exposed” state, New Jersey has had to call on FEMA for significant disaster relief.

What does FEMA give?

FEMA was developed to consolidate and streamline the federal government’s response to disasters. FEMA is an obligation and binding agreement our government enters when awarding funding.

FEMA provides public assistance with supplemental grants to governments and some nonprofits so communities can quickly recover from the disaster.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance provides relief directly to survivors to assist those who are uninsured or underinsured with necessary expenses and serious needs. This program also cares for the small businesses that meet these criteria.

On average, FEMA dolls out $341 in funding per person and $438.2 million per disaster from 2022 to 2024.

The larger insurance companies are now being scrutinized in Senate and Congressional hearings to justify the lack of due payments to their customers after significant storm and disaster damage.

FEMA has been a small safety net for individuals, businesses, state infrastructure, and other services that were damaged due to significant weather, fire, and other disasters.

The red tape for businesses or homes that have full coverage but are not getting proper compensation for their insurance carrier means they are in limbo until they can prove to FEMA that they have exhausted all the channels in getting the coverage that they deserve. This red tape can go on for years.

Where does New Jersey rank?

In the study provided by valuepenguin.com, New Jersey ranks fifth in the country for reliance on FEMA.

From 2022-2024, New Jersey received an average of $405 per person of FEMA funding which represented 1.38% of FEMA obligations in the period.

The substantial number for New Jersey is a result of the significant widespread storm in July of 2023, which required a whopping $3.8 billion for that one disaster, putting New Jersey at the top of the country for FEMA funding for one disaster in one state.

What next?

FEMA funding is currently under the microscope and could be reduced by the end of 2025. FEMA has been an extremely valuable backstop to those uninsured or underinsured.

Take the necessary precautions in finding safe ground from a disaster, have a plan with friends, relatives, and shelters that can provide help.

Heed the warnings of a major storm or disaster, do not take them lightly. BE PREPARED. FEMA is there when you absolutely need it, I hope you never need it.

For more information on this study please click on the link.

