There are many reasons why we’d desire a stiff drink while residing in the Garden State.

Our property taxes are unreasonable; we’re barely able to navigate our roads with the potholes and out-of-state drivers, not to mention we’re in an election season.

But what is the drink that New Jerseyans turn to when they want to take the edge off?

Cocktails Photo by Alyona Yankovska on Unsplash loading...

A recent study by The Ice Maker Hub looked at search data from Google Keyword Planner to determine the most popular cocktails across the country as well as in each state.

What are New Jersey’s favorite cocktails?

Cocktails Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash loading...

According to Ice Maker Hub, these are the top three cocktails in New Jersey:

Espresso Martini

A favorite between my sister and me, this classy drink is made by adding 2 ounces of vodka, 1/2 ounce of coffee liqueur (for instance, Kahlúa), an ounce of espresso, and a 1/4 ounce of simple syrup to an ice-filled shaker and shaking until it’s nice and chilled.

Espresso Martini Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash loading...

Strain into a cold cocktail glass and, if you’re feeling fancy, garnish with a few coffee beans.

SEE ALSO: The fall season is coming and so is this great fall activity

Espresso Martini Photo by Timothé Durand on Unsplash loading...

Taking the silver medal in the Garden State:

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned Photo by Nuff . on Unsplash loading...

To make an Old Fashioned, add one teaspoon of sugar and three dashes of Angostura bitters into a mixing glass, then add one teaspoon of water, and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Old Fashioned Photo by Paige Ledford on Unsplash loading...

Fill the mixing glass with ice, add 2 ounces of bourbon, and stir. Once the cocktail is well-chilled, strain it into a rocks glass over one large ice cube.

The Old Fashioned was the number one choice in the country, being the first choice of 34 states.

Old Fashioned Photo by Pylyp Sukhenko on Unsplash loading...

Coming in third place as New Jersey’s favorite cocktail is a Cinco de Mayo staple.

Margarita

Margarita Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash loading...

The delicious drink is made by adding 2 ounces of blanco tequila, 1/2 ounce of orange liqueur, one ounce of lime juice, and 1/2 ounce of agave syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shaking until you’ve reached your desired temperature.

Margarita Photo by Julie Sd on Unsplash loading...

After that, strain into a salt-rimmed glass over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Margarita Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash loading...

If you’re a stranger to any of these drinks, keep this in mind the next time you’re out and want to try something new! Just be sure to do it responsibly.

Cocktails Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash loading...

11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈