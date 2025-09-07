The fall season is coming and see is this great fall activity

I've gone back and forth in my mind about whether I wanted summer to stick around longer or not.

It felt like our summer got cut short because we've had cooler weather with little humidity since the middle of August. It cut short beach days and other summer activities. It bothered me at first, but after feeling humidity again last week, I realized I was so ready for summer to be over.

Bring on the cooler weather and leaves changing. The days getting shorter is a dagger, but I'll take that trade-off over the heat and humidity.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Fall also means the start of apple picking. That season is just beginning now. It will ramp up all the way through the end of October.

Terhune Orchards, which I wrote about last year, is my favorite place to apple-pick. They not only have that, but they also have homemade apple cider, apple cider donuts, and a ton of other things you can check out as well.

It's great for families and kids to make a day out of it.

Apple picking is back in NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman