The fall season is coming and see is this great fall activity

The fall season is coming and see is this great fall activity

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

I've gone back and forth in my mind about whether I wanted summer to stick around longer or not.

It felt like our summer got cut short because we've had cooler weather with little humidity since the middle of August. It cut short beach days and other summer activities. It bothered me at first, but after feeling humidity again last week, I realized I was so ready for summer to be over.

Bring on the cooler weather and leaves changing. The days getting shorter is a dagger, but I'll take that trade-off over the heat and humidity.

SEE MORE: Should NJ schools start later? It's a tough call

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration
loading...

Fall also means the start of apple picking. That season is just beginning now. It will ramp up all the way through the end of October.

Terhune Orchards, which I wrote about last year, is my favorite place to apple-pick. They not only have that, but they also have homemade apple cider, apple cider donuts, and a ton of other things you can check out as well.

It's great for families and kids to make a day out of it.

Apple picking is back in NJ

Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

7 Things You Didn't Know About Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook has to be one of the most unique beach areas in the country. Beyond the six-mile long peninsula offering both oceanfront and bayfront beaches, the Jersey Shore spot in northern Monmouth County offers something for history nerds, birders, seal-watchers, bikers, runners, and military buffs alike.

Having grown up in Middletown but spending most of my down-the-Shore time at Ortley Beach, I didn't appreciate all that Sandy Hook had to offer until I moved out of New Jersey. Whenever I had back home now, though, it's a must-stop.

Here are seven things you probably didn't know about Sandy Hook at Gateway National Recreation Area.

Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley

Categories: Judi & EJ, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM