Study says Kinder is NJ’s fav Halloween candy – I say FAKE NEWS

Listen, I work in media too, you have to find things to write about. So, I get it. And this time of year, not only are content creators looking for things to write about, but businesses are always looking for an easy way to plug a website. Which brings us to a cavalcade of studies and surveys about favorite Halloween candies.

You’ll look at one study and it will say Reese‘s Peanut Butter Cups (which frankly is probably in the right side of history). Another might say New Jersey’s favorite candy is Skittles.

But I came across one the other day that I just can’t wrap my head around.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash assorted chocolate bar on red shelf

Asbury Park Press ran a story the other day about how a site called Innerbody, a health site, did study on favorite candy and trends.

Now I’m not looking for a street fight here in Candyland, but results showing Kinder is New Jersey’s favorite candy and Twizzlers is the most up-and-coming trending candy in the Garden State sounds off.

Way off.

I can’t remember a single time hearing a kid pulling on a parent’s arm at the checkout and begging for a Kinder bar. Literally zero.

Photo by Tasha Kostyuk on Unsplash a bunch of kinder eggs in a refrigerator

And Twizzlers? What…sticky cherry flavored licorice is suddenly being discovered? Please. It’s one of the more annoying candies and if you don’t have immediate toothbrush access afterwards may God help you.

I mean what of the Hershey bar? Where’s the love for Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, or our own creation M&M’s?

The only thing more suspicious than this outcome would be if Necco wafers, a candy that fresh out of the factory tastes stale and could probably trick a coin basket on the Garden State Parkway, was chosen as Jersey’s favorite.

But hey, it’s that time of year. Choose your survey, ya know?

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson