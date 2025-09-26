There’s a lot to love and a lot to hate about fast-food drive-thrus. We love the food, obviously. Busy New Jerseyans love their on-the-go dashboard dining even if it’s due to a hectic schedule.

Drive Thru, Annoyed Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Things we might hate?

When they have the double lanes, where you have to merge back together after placing your order. Haven’t we barked at traffic enough on the road?

Or how about when they pounce on you with, “May I take your order?” before your car stops, and you’ve had no chance to see their menu?

Or the dreaded “Please pull into spot number 2 and your order will be brought out.”

Slower service, being antithetical to the fast food industry, is always a complaint. So wouldn’t it be great if someone did a study to find which fast food brand had the fastest service in New Jersey?

Someone did.

Sudokubliss.com surveyed residents across the country, asking which service was fastest versus slowest. They also asked what customers suspected were the reasons for sloth-like service.

Fast Food workers Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The top four reasons given…

1 — Understaffed

2 — Inefficient operation

3 — Slow workers

4 — Products take a long time to prepare

OK, but which brand was reported the fastest? You might guess McDonald’s since they kind of invented the process. The Golden Arches, however, actually were number two.

Chick-Fil-A Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash loading...

The overall fastest was said to be Chick-fil-A. And I bet you it was “their pleasure.”

You can find the full report here, including which states have the lowest service. Mercifully, New Jersey isn't one of them.