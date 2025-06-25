We can do this, New Jersey! One more day under the broiler, in the soup, stuck in the air fryer. One more day of dangerous heat, and then we taste sweet relief. Technically, Wednesday will be about 5 degrees cooler than Tuesday. But that still puts highs in the mid 90s, with a heat index as high as 105 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning continues for most of the state until 8pm. Thursday will be much cooler and less humid, with most highs near 80. Friday will be cooler still, in the 70s. But we will have to add a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms to the forecast too.

Wednesday NJ weather: Heat wave finale

Over the past two days, temperature records around New Jersey have been smashed due to temperatures in the 100s. From power outages to heat injuries to air conditioners working overtime, I think we are all ready for a break in the heat. Hang in there, folks — a break is coming!

Wednesday morning is just like the past two mornings, steamy and soupy. As of this writing (7 a.m.), temperatures are in the 70s and 80s around the state.

Technically, Wednesday's forecast is trending about 5 degrees cooler than Tuesday. But with highs in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s, the heat index will still soar to 105+ degrees. That is still very much in the "dangerous heat" category.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for most of inland New Jersey until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A less-severe Heat Advisory is in effect for NE NJ and the immediate coast.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout Wednesday, with a light (hot) breeze. Hopefully a sea breeze will kick up along the Jersey Shore, allowing for some relief from the heat in the afternoon.

One potential wrinkle in the forecast: A few spot thunderstorms may pop up in the hour or two just before sunset this evening. Very isolated, very much hit-or-miss. But given the heat and humidity in the atmosphere, any storm that does pop could become strong or severe quickly.

While we are talking about cooler weather coming soon, that will not happen Wednesday night. It will remain steamy, under partly cloudy skies. Look for lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday NJ weather: Not as hot, not as humid

Here comes sweet relief, as NJ's first heat wave of 2025 comes to an end.

Thanks to increasing clouds and an on-shore breeze, high temperatures on Thursday will end up around 80 degrees. There is quite a bit of "give and take" in that number — northern and coastal New Jersey may be stuck in the 70s all day, but southwestern New Jersey could still make a run for 90.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. So far so good.

The big thing to watch will be a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting late Thursday afternoon, around 3 or 4 p.m. When I use the word "scattered," it means not everyone in New Jersey will see a storm.

There could be some embedded downpours, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, and wind gusts out there, but I'm not ringing big bad alarm bells just yet. It appears this heat wave will not end with a "bang".

Friday NJ weather: Even cooler, but unsettled

Thursday's late-day batch of thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning. And then the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, mainly dry and ... relatively cool.

Friday will easily be the coolest day of the week, with highs only reaching the mid 70s — almost 30 degrees cooler than the peak of the heat wave. It might feel a bit sticky, and again clouds will win the sky. But a taste of springlike temperatures after horrendous heat and humidity? We'll take it.

There is a forecast solution that keeps Friday a bit gloomier, with fog and drizzle around. I am leaning toward a brighter, happier day, but it's a possibility worth watching.

Saturday NJ weather: Typical summer day

Warmer air returns this weekend, as winds turn south-southwesterly. It will be more humid too.

Saturday's high temperatures will probably reach the upper 80s across most of New Jersey. 90 degrees would be possible to the southwest. The Shore should end up cooler with a sea breeze. So far, a great summer day.

But also typical of summertime in New Jersey, thunderstorms will be possible late-day Saturday — that means the "classic" late afternoon to evening timing. Again, I do not expect to necessarily storm everywhere. But big boomers could put a sudden end to outdoor activities. Don't cancel your plans — just have a backup plan.

Sunday NJ weather: Nothing crazy

Sunday's forecast is tricky. It will be cloudier and therefore cooler than Saturday, with highs averaging lower 80s across the state. And again, I have to include the chance for a popup shower or thunderstorm.

There is a wetter scenario for Sunday. The Euro model in particular favors a pocket of widespread rain centered right on the Sunday midday hours. Again, I'm leaning toward a mainly dry (and pleasant) end to the weekend — but I'm going to wait to see if other models jump in on this wetter idea before I start talking about a wet day.

Next week, we dive headfirst into July, and the long-range forecast looks pretty good. I do not see any huge influx of heat and/or any major storm systems heading for New Jersey. If we can keep seasonable temperatures, a mix of sun and clouds, and minimal rain chances, that could make for a nice July 4th Weekend. (Can you believe that's only a week and a half away?!)

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.