(The Center Square) – New Jersey residents get more concerned after learning about their state’s energy policies, policies that are just as or more progressive than California’s, a new poll by Independent Women reveals.

Independent Women is a women’s organization dedicated to developing and advancing policies that “enhance people’s freedom, opportunities, and well-being,” according to its website.

An overview of the group’s poll conducted at the end of May 2025 said that some of the state’s policies include “a 20% utility rate hike, a $1.4 trillion price tag for renewables, and the 2035 gas car ban.”

“New Jersey voters who identify as moderate, somewhat conservative or somewhat liberal are in the dark about New Jersey’s energy policies and the implications it has on their households,” the poll said.

For instance, 67% of those polled did not know “relying exclusively on renewable energy sources’ would cost their state $1.4 trillion.

And 52% said that understanding the state’s energy policies will make “the average utility bill in NJ … 20% more expensive” makes them less supportive of the policies.

Additionally, “support for the 2035 mandate dropped by 10 full points,” according to the poll.

The poll’s overview said that “at the start of the poll, energy ranked as a second-tier issue for most swing voters, with just 7.3% calling it their ‘top issue’ this election. “

“But once voters were informed of the real-world costs of the state’s policies …support dropped and concern spiked,” the poll found.

The poll said that “the percentage [of respondents] ranking energy among their top 3 issues jumped 18.6 points, from 45.1% to 63.7%.” The spread, or the “difference between those ranking energy high versus low in priority” moved from “a slightly negative –5.3% to a strongly positive +30.2%, for a net lift of 35.5 points.”

When told that “New Jersey now has climate policies that are more aggressive than California’s,” 72% of those polled said they are very concerned to hear it.

Director of Independent Women's Center for Energy and Conservation Gabriella Hoffman told The Center Square that “New Jersey residents, like their fellow Americans, want secure, reliable, and affordable energy – not a lecture on climate change or to feel guilty about running their AC.”

“They’re embracing ideas like energy abundance that encourage domestic energy production that won't despoil our air, water, and lands,” Hoffman said.

“Governor Murphy’s Energy Master Plan has put New Jersey on par with California’s radical environmental policies and invited energy insecurity,” Hoffman told The Center Square.

“Climate mandates don’t lead blue states to adopt clean energy either, as renewables – including solar – only make up a small fraction of New Jersey’s energy mix (8%),” Hoffman said.

Hoffman explained that “since Murphy entered office in 2017, six reliable power plants have been shut down in the name of fighting climate change.”

“This, compounded by his radical climate policies, has invited higher energy costs – including a now-delayed 20% increase in utility bills,” Hoffman said.

“Instead of producing its own reliable power, New Jersey now imports the majority of its electricity from nearby states,” Hoffman said. “This is a consequence of bad policymaking from Trenton.”

Hoffman told The Center Square that Independent Women’s poll “reveals that energy is an important issue for New Jersey voters – especially moderate women.”

“Energy is greatly intertwined with the economy,” Hoffman said. “It’s a sleeper issue that shouldn’t be ignored, as having reliable energy is necessary for enjoying a comfortable life in America.”

“Blue states that continue to craft energy policies that put climate above reliability will face higher energy costs and grid instability,” Hoffman said.

New Jersey already has the fifth highest tax burden in the nation, as The Center Square reported.

