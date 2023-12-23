This is a very busy time of year and there is a good chance at the holidays that you may have some packages that are being sent somewhere to either loved ones, friends, or maybe even work-related. So there is a chance you forget what is going where and when, so when you get a "delivery" alert text you might just decide to answer it.

Here is a look at the text I just received and I wanted to share it with you so you know that is a "red flag" and you need to be on top of your packages, especially during the holidays.

The TEXT title usps773@gso870.com (A Very Suspicious/Fake email address)

[Track Packages] Your package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address at the link. (reply to yes to get a secure link) Or (Copy the link to your Safari browser and open it) Sincerely, USPS Support Team

This is a classic "phishing" scam. To get you to click on their fake links and get you to go down their "rabbit hole" and divulge your personal information so they can take advantage of you. According to Guardian Digital, "By interacting with a phishing link, you risk accidentally downloading malware or being redirected to a malicious website controlled by hackers who intend to collect user information. A hacker only needs a device connected to the internet to infect it with malware."

The U.S.P.S. is aware there are "fake" notifications going out. So be aware and don't fall for these "scams". I simply DELETED the fake text I received. Stay on top of your orders this holiday season and you won't get scammed.