New Jersey day trips that won’t cost you a dime (Opinion)
With gas prices going up to $5 a gallon and everything else going up with it, vacationing in New Jersey is going to be a lot more expensive this summer.
It's not like you're getting a cost of living raise every time prices go up. If that happened, you'd be getting several raises a week.
But if you are getting a vacation, the challenge is going to be to find the cheapest places to go where you can have a great time but not spend a lot of money. That's not an easy thing to do in New Jersey, or is it?
Contrary to popular belief, there are a lot of places to go and things to see in New Jersey that won't cost you a lot of money. If you combine these day trips with the plans that will cost you, you will find yourself with a more fulfilled, less expensive way to enjoy all that New Jersey has to offer.
I asked my following, "where are the best free day trips in New Jersey?" Here's what I got.
Now some of these places may have restaurants and stores, but it's your decision whether you want to eat in one of the establishments or bring your own food and window shop. It's your call, but whatever you decide, here's hoping you have a great day in New Jersey. You deserve it!
If you're looking for a free beach try here.
Chuck Homler
The Forsythe National wildlife refuge in Galloway New Jersey. It's an 8-mile loop road, like going on a Safari. And it's close to Smithville, too.
John Hamer
Cape May Zoo
Rick Verso
High Point State Park
Denise Farrell
Island Beach State Park this year and all NJ state parks
Joe Graci
Hoboken
Lynn Miller
Deep Cut Gardens in Monmouth County
John Kensil
Hit a couple of neat flea markets
On a Sunday go to Columbus early
Then New Egypt antique flea market
Then get a nice lunch in Lambertville or head across the bridge to New Hope
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.