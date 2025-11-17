Last week we had a really fun discussion about dating apps. There’s something that I regret not having around when I was single so long ago. And when dating apps first came to be, it seemed strange to meet somebody that way, now it’s one of the most common ways to find your person and have that happy ever after.

But there are so many apps out there that we wondered which ones New Jerseyans use. And in my research, I found out something amazing. There is a dating site called Farmers Only. And it says right in its ads that it’s not just for farmers.

How dating apps evolved in New Jersey

This news just about blew my mind!! It was unthinkable to me that anybody would go on a website called farmersonly.com except for farmers! But apparently, farmersonly.com is no longer just for farmers. It’s also for people who just like the idea of meeting and marrying farmers.

This really shook my reality as it got me thinking: Does that mean JDate is not just for Jews? Or is Christian mingle just as welcoming to non-Christians? With that in mind, we asked people where New Jerseyans most often find love online.

The most popular dating sites in New Jersey

As expected, most people who met their significant others online found them on match.com. But we got some unexpected answers too, like “love on AOL”, a now-defunct dating site on the almost-defunct and might-as-well-be-defunct AOL. But here are some of the other dating sites that New Jerseyans have found love on. Have you been on all or any of these?

2023 New Jersey dating app search trends

According to varying articles on NJ 101.5, based on search data for 2023 in New Jersey, the front-runners were:

💌 Tinder #1 in NJ with ~42,996 monthly searches.

💌 Match.com #2 in NJ at ~35,230 monthly searches.

💌 Ashley Madison #3 in NJ at ~29,028 monthly searches..

Here are the apps that our listeners used to meet their mates:

1️⃣ Tinder

2️⃣ Hinge

3️⃣ Bumble

4️⃣ plentyoffish.com

5️⃣ eHarmony.com

6️⃣ Christianmingle.com

7️⃣ okcupid

9️⃣ whydontwe…

