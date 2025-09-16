Feeling stressed? New Jerseyans suggest these TV shows
Like the pop culture nerd I am, I happily watched the Emmys over the weekend.
Even when I’m not totally invested in the nominated shows (although this year I was - I’m happy for ‘The Studio’ and ’Severance’ was robbed for Best Drama, sorry, ‘The Pitt’), I like watching the ceremony.
One of the highlights of the night for me was when there was a ‘Gilmore Girls’ reunion with Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, who played the titular Gilmores.
The two presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
This hit me right in the heart because for over two decades, ‘Gilmore Girls’ has been my comfort show.
If I’m having a particularly bad day, I’ll put on an episode, and it’s like I’m under a weighted blanket with hot chocolate.
When I expressed this to my on-air partner, Jeff Deminski, he thought I was crazy. He couldn’t wrap his mind around people having a “comfort show.”
Comfort shows
I swear to you, they exist!
According to the Cleveland Clinic:
Someone with anxiety may like rewatching the same show because they already know what’s going to happen in the end. Perhaps there’s a show that makes a person feel nostalgic or happy.
While it may seem like a new concept, it’s been around since the early 2000s, when people were looking for comfort after the 9/11 attacks.
It then surged again during the COVID-19 pandemic when people desperately needed a reason to laugh.
We asked fellow New Jerseyans what some of their comfort shows are and the callers did not disappoint.
Feel-good shows to watch
Next time you’re looking to watch something that puts you in a feel-good mood, you might want to consider some of these shows.
The Office
This was both called in and submitted on the NJ101.5 app. The U.S. version of ‘The Office’ is a perfect comfort show. I’ve watched the season two finale easily over a dozen times.
How I Met Your Mother
Our traffic reporter, Brendan, threw this show out as one of his go-to shows when he needs a laugh.
I have to agree with him. I probably still have the DVDs of the first few seasons hiding somewhere. The nostalgia factor definitely helps.
The Simpsons
This is another comfort show of mine, and a lot of millennials. I say certain lines from the first ten seasons so often that I forget they’re quotes until I watch an episode and realize “oh, that’s where I get that from!”
Friends
Laura in Deptford hadn’t heard of the concept but immediately got on board with the idea.
She and others in her life love watching it because of how great it makes you feel.
Little House on the Prairie
Chris in Warren County watched the show as a kid and still watches it now.
Psych
Alex in Tinton Falls loves this unique crime show. He’s watched it ‘too many’ times. Look out for some nostalgic cameos!
Parks and Recreation
Kyle in Warren County submitted this one and I couldn’t agree more. When asked what his go to episode is, he couldn’t even pick!
Highway to Heaven
Gigi in Edison says if you had a bad day and you watched this show, it made it better for everybody.
The West Wing
I was confused when Michelle in Willingboro said that her comfort show was about politics. As she put it, “it’s a show where the right and the left both get along.”
Couldn’t we all use that right now?
Next time you’re having a crappy day, pop on one of these shows to see if it makes you feel just a little bit better.
(And if it’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ let me know who you think is Rory’s best boyfriend!)
