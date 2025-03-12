New Jersey comedian gets part on quirky CBS detective drama ‘Elsbeth’

Julia Scotti's back on television.

The comedian who came out as transgender to Howie Mandell on NBC's "America's Got Talent," went on to star in Showtime's "More Funny Women of A Certain Age," will now be seen on an upcoming episode of Elsbeth on CBS, Thursday, March 13.

"I'm the wife of the owner of the hardware store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, believe it or not, and we sell the murder weapon," she said.

Tracy Ulman will be the guest star.

So what's Elsbeth like?

"She's a sweetheart, everybody was so nice on the set. Carrie (Preston) came over and welcomed us to the show, and we yakked for a couple of minutes," says Scotti. "Her co-star Cara Patterson was also equally nice. It's a hit show so everybody's happy"

The "Elsbeth" character, created by Preston on the old CBS show "The Good Wife," is kind of like Columbo.

"She's quirky like Columbo," says Scotti. "She's got her own style of things, and she's Italian on the show, an Italian last name."

The Whiting comic, who grew up in Fairview, once got booked in my old Sarcasm Comedy Club by handing me the recipe for their classic meatloaf.

"I have copies in my pocket and I just whip one out."

This one she got the old-fashioned way.

"I went on the audition, they liked what I did and they contacted my manager."

Scotti will also perform on Friday, March 21, at the Lambertville Station Inn, a diner and comedy venue, with Mike Marino and Steve Trevelise.