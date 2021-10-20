How important is meatloaf in New Jersey? So important that Bill Spadea actually had the "#meatloafday" contest on his morning show. Unfortunately, the all-time best was not present because it is no longer made.

When I was growing up in Union City in the 70s, every Friday night my father would take my sister and me to the Yankee Tower Diner in Fairview. I would always get the meatloaf. It was the best I ever tasted and after we moved to Marlboro I used to brag about it to anyone that would listen.

Fast forward to about ten years ago when I booked a comic whom I had never met before named Julia Scotti into my SARCASM Comedy club in the Cherry Hill Crown Plaza. She shook my hand and handed me the recipe that brought me back to my childhood. It was so good that I turned Bill Doyle on to it.

Julia Scotti photo.

Now a lot has happened since then. Julia's star is rising, In fact, Julia and I are going to be at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency on Oct 29 and 30. After that, she will record her new album on Nov 6th at the Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA.

Why then? Says Scotti on her Facebook Page

"Well, we wanted to be after Halloween, but before Thanksgiving. We also wanted to avoid the possibility of a snowstorm because we didn't want folks driving in bad weather."

As the weather gets colder you're going to want to eat something that will stick to your ribs and make you cry out for more. This Yankee Tower Meatloaf is "Paradise By The Oven Light: See what I did there? Now take a look at this recipe and enjoy!

You deserve it!

Of course, if you don't have the time or are too lazy to make your own, here are some great places for meatloaf in New Jersey.

Lisa Kurtzer:

"I LOVE the meatloaf at Charlie Brown's especially with the frizzled onions."

Montanna Barre:

"Village pub."

Bob O'Brien Leszczak:

"The Tick Tock, the Lakehurst, but not the Route 9 Diner. Oh, well- two out of three ain’t bad."

Trev: I see what he did there!

Cindy Zwicker:

"Mantalooking Ale House ! I’m picky about meatloaf other than my own, and theirs is the best!"

Tom Zola:

"I’ve seen the meatloaf at Vincentown Diner featured on 'Diners, Drive ins and Dives'…."

Martin Stephens:

"In my opinion The New Berlin Diner, Berlin, NJ."

Jeffrey Rafter:

"St. Stephens Public House, Spring Lake."

Joe Graci:

"Coach House North Bergen NJ."

Allan Emenheiser:

"Mile High Meatloaf at Vincentown Diner."

