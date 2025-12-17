🔴 Gov. Phil Murphy has now granted clemency to more than 300 people.

🔴 Ronald McGraw, who was convicted of murder, was given a chance to speak about his pardon.

🔴 Murphy has pardoned 31 killers in the last 12 months.

With a Christmas tree and a menorah at his side, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to another 24 individuals convicted of crimes ranging from robbery to murder.

That brings Murphy to 307 pardons and commutations. It's his seventh round of clemency since the creation of the Clemency Advisory Board in June 2024.

Wednesday's actions included 15 pardons and nine commutations. Those who received pardons had been convicted of non-violent crimes like robbery, theft, shoplifting, criminal mischief, and drug offenses.

Steven Kadonsky shakes Gov. Murphy's hand after receiving a commutation on Dec. 17, 2025. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Steven Kadonsky shakes Gov. Murphy's hand after receiving a commutation on Dec. 17, 2025. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Marijuana convictions and second chances

Steven Kadonsky served 26 years in prison for leading a marijuana distribution ring that operated out of a warehouse in Piscataway.

"Steven continues to be held back by our legal system and, in his case, by a crime that no longer exists in New Jersey," Murphy said.

Now 69 years old, he's received a full commutation.

Kadonsky was released from prison in 2020 during the pandemic. According to Murphy, he founded Kids Against Covid-19 and worked with donors and volunteers to provide children in crisis with food, clothing blankets.

Ronald McGraw speaks in Trenton on Dec. 17, 2025. McGraw was convicted of murder in 2006 and was pardoned by Gov. Murphy in November 2025. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Ronald McGraw speaks in Trenton on Dec. 17, 2025. McGraw was convicted of murder in 2006 and was pardoned by Gov. Murphy in November 2025. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

Ronald McGraw thanks governor for pardon

Ronald McGraw was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder in the 2002 killing of Michael Carter. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison with over 42 years without parole.

Court documents said McGraw, a Bloods gang member at the time, went to a bar with two other gang members. A witness said all three men were armed before gunshots went off, and Carter was killed.

In 2021, McGraw's appeal was denied by appellate judges. But last month, Murphy granted his pardon request — more than two decades before his intended release.

On Wednesday, McGraw spoke with an introduction from the governor.

"During my incarceration, I made a conscious decision not to be defined by my mistakes. I immediately began my journey toward redemption. I gave my life to the Lord," McGraw said.

Now an ordained deacon and father, McGraw said he has a new job and starts on Friday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs a pardon for Abdur Azam, left, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his statehouse office in Trenton. (AP photo/Mike Catalini) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs a pardon for Abdur Azam, left, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his statehouse office in Trenton. (AP photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

No new pardons for killers

None of the individuals granted pardons on Wednesday had convictions for killings, like murder or homicide.

However, some killers who are already free had their lifetime parole supervision commuted. They include:

🔴 Zuberi Bandele: Convicted of murder and assault/battery. Sentenced in 1979.

🔴 Thomas Dollard: Convicted of murder. Sentenced in 1991.

🔴 Atonne Henshaw: Convicted of murder, weapons offenses, and hindering. Sentenced in 1989.

🔴 Bayete Komunyaka: Convicted of murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. Sentenced in 1994.

One year ago, Murphy issued his first pardons for convicted killers. See all 31 individuals he freed early from prison below.

