Famous celebrities who live in NJ: A look inside their homes

Canva

Celebrity homes in New Jersey are anything but ordinary.

Some are massive mansions for tens of millions of dollars, while other properties don't have quite the price tag, but are impressive nonetheless.

Get our free mobile app

From gaudy to gorgeous, get an insider's look at where the stars of New Jersey live.

Jon Stewart's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary
Wendy Williams' $1.4 Million Dollar Mansion
Mike The Situation's $1.8M Holmdel Mansion
Teresa Giudice's NJ Home
RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home
JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION
JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION
Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion
Ray Romano & Jon Stewart's LBI Vacation Paradise
DeSean Jackson's $1.4 M New Jersey Home

Click the links above to open the doors to your favorite celebs' homes.

Walk Through Jon Stewart & Wife's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary

 

Take A Tour Of Wendy Williams; $1.4 Million Dollar Mansion

Take A Tour Of Wendy Williams'; $1.4 Million Dollar Mansion

Mike The Situation's' $1.8M Holmdel Mansion

Go Inside Mike The Situation's $1.8M Holmdel Mansion

Teresa Giudice's NJ Home

Look Inside Teresa Giudice's NJ Home

RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home

Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View

JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION

GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION

JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION

NEXT: INSIDE JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION

Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion

Check out Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion

Ray Romano & Jon Stewart's LBI Vacation Paradise

Inside Ray Romano & Jon Stewart's LBI Vacation Paradise

DeSean Jackson's $1.4 M New Jersey Home

Step Inside DeSean Jackson's $1.4 M New Jersey Home (For Sale March 2021)

Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top