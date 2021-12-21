Famous celebrities who live in NJ: A look inside their homes
Celebrity homes in New Jersey are anything but ordinary.
Some are massive mansions for tens of millions of dollars, while other properties don't have quite the price tag, but are impressive nonetheless.
From gaudy to gorgeous, get an insider's look at where the stars of New Jersey live.
Jon Stewart's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary
Wendy Williams' $1.4 Million Dollar Mansion
Mike The Situation's $1.8M Holmdel Mansion
Teresa Giudice's NJ Home
RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home
JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION
JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION
Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion
Ray Romano & Jon Stewart's LBI Vacation Paradise
DeSean Jackson's $1.4 M New Jersey Home
Click the links above to open the doors to your favorite celebs' homes.
Walk Through Jon Stewart & Wife's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary