buck·et list

/ˈbəkət ˌlist/

noun, informal

A number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime.

“Making this trip is the first thing on my bucket list.”

Having been born in Atlantic City and raised in Mays Landing, and spending more than 40% of my life in New Jersey radio, I’ve been lucky enough to check off quite a few “only in Jersey” experiences from my personal bucket list. But there’s still so much to see and do in the Garden State!

How about you? In a recent survey, the following were named the most popular New Jersey bucket list experiences. I’ve marked the ones I’ve already done with a ✅ — and I’d love to hear which ones you’ve tackled too!

️ The Garden State Bucket List

✅ Whale Watching in Cape May

⬜️ Explore Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton

✅ Watch the sunset at Sunset Beach in Cape May

⬜️ Hike the Appalachian Trail at High Point State Park

✅ Tour the Battleship New Jersey in Camden

✅ Visit Lucy the Elephant in Margate

⬜️ Stargaze at Jenny Jump Observatory in Warren County

⬜️ Eat a slider at White Manna in Hackensack

⬜️ Go wine tasting on the Cape May or Central Jersey Wine Trail

✅ Explore the Pine Barrens

⬜️ Take a hot air balloon ride in Hunterdon County

⬜️ See a show at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank

⬜️ Take the fall foliage train ride in Northwest New Jersey

❌ Skydive over the Jersey Shore (No thanks!)

✅ Stay at a cozy B&B in Cape May

✅ Hit the Jersey Shore food scene (boardwalk fries, Kohr’s custard, and fresh seafood!)

✅ Boardwalk amusement rides and Six Flags Great Adventure

✅ Stop by the Cape May Zoo

⬜️ Visit Liberty State Park and the Statue of Liberty

⬜️ Go birdwatching at Cape May Point State Park

So Much Still to Explore…

Wow — looking at that list, I realize there are still plenty of experiences I haven’t crossed off. And with fall and winter on the way, it feels like the perfect time to start planning a few weekend adventures.

One of the best parts about living in New Jersey is that none of these places are ever too far away. Whether you're into food, history, nature, thrills, or just soaking in some coastal charm, there's a piece of the state with your name on it.

✍️ What Would YOU Add?

I know this list barely scratches the surface. Whether you’re a lifelong local or a Jersey newbie, what’s on your New Jersey bucket list? Have you got a hidden gem or must-do experience I missed?

Let me know — and here’s to filling that bucket with unforgettable New Jersey experiences!

