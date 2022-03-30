New Jersey boy’s lost parrot turns up 90 miles away

This is the story of Carrot the parrot. Carrot lived in Cherry Hill before she decided to make a break for it, escaping from her home on Feb. 8 and disappearing.

The family that owned her was distraught; as reported on Patch.com, they put up flyers and pleaded on social media for help in finding their missing bird, but to no avail.

Forty days and ninety miles later, Sarah Watson, a kindergarten teacher, spotted an unusual bird on her balcony in Jersey City. She immediately discerned that this was somebody’s pet, wrapped her up in a towel and called the Liberty Humane Society and they dispatched a member of their Animal Response Team to investigate. They picked up the bird and took to the internet to locate Carrot’s family.

They found the family, the Medes, online and Carrot’s “mom”, Suzi, made the trek northward to retrieve the wayward parrot.

She told Patch.com, “….words can't express how grateful our family is to have her home again. I am working on a children's adventure book about what I think Carrot did in the roughly [40] days she was gone."

In a video posted on Facebook, you can see the joy of Suzi’s son as he is reunited with Carrot. A happy ending for the family and the parrot who flew the I-95 corridor.

Carrot is an orange, green, and yellow Sun Conure parrot native to South America.

For more information about the non-profit Liberty Humane Society (they adopt pets, as well), visit their website.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner